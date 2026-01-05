Technology News
Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month

Realme Neo 8 is teased to feature a transparent rear panel, showcasing some of its internal design elements.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 January 2026 14:40 IST
Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme Neo 8's Cyber Purple colourway has been teased by the company

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • A triple rear camera setup with a 120x zoom lens is teased
  • It may launch in India and global markets as the Realme GT 8
The Realme Neo 8 has surfaced in multiple leaks originating from China in recent weeks, hinting towards its imminent debut. Its launch timeline has now been confirmed by the brand. The upcoming handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Realme Neo 7, which arrived in China in December 2024. The company has also revealed a few key details about the phone. The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be available in a Cyber Purple colourway, powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Realme Neo 8 China Launch Timeline

The Realme Neo 8 will be launched in China this month, the company announced in a Weibo post. As per the teaser, it is confirmed to come in a Cyber Purple colourway. The upcoming handset is teased to feature a transparent rear panel, which showcases some of its internal design elements, similar to smartphones from the UK-based brand Nothing.

There appears to be a triple rear camera setup on the Realme Neo 8, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom. This hints towards the presence of a periscope telephoto lens on the smartphone. Realme's signature Awakening Halo lighting feature can also be seen alongside the camera island.

The "HYPERIMAGE+" branding is embossed on the camera island, too, while other design elements on the rear panel suggest the inclusion of NFC and VOOC charging.

iqoo 15 ultra weibo 1 Realme Neo 8

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Apart from this, the Realme Neo 8 has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The brand has teased that its performance figures have crossed the 3.58 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark. For context, the Realme GT 8 Pro, which is the company's flagship, registered a 3.9 million AnTuTu score in Gadgets 360's tests.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R, which is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC as the upcoming Realme 8 Neo, achieved an AnTuTu score of 2.9 million points.

While the company is yet to reveal its India or global launch plans, the Realme Neo 8 is tipped to be introduced in India under a different moniker. It is rumoured to arrive as the Realme GT 8, sitting below the GT 8 Pro in the brand's flagship lineup.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Neo 8, Realme Neo 8 features, Realme Neo 8 Launch, Realme Neo 8 Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Plaud NotePin S Launched With Physical Button, New AI Notetaking App for Desktop Introduced

Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
