Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month

The Realme Neo 8 has surfaced in multiple leaks originating from China in recent weeks, hinting towards its imminent debut. Its launch timeline has now been confirmed by the brand. The upcoming handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Realme Neo 7, which arrived in China in December 2024. The company has also revealed a few key details about the phone. The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be available in a Cyber Purple colourway, powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Realme Neo 8 China Launch Timeline

The Realme Neo 8 will be launched in China this month, the company announced in a Weibo post. As per the teaser, it is confirmed to come in a Cyber Purple colourway. The upcoming handset is teased to feature a transparent rear panel, which showcases some of its internal design elements, similar to smartphones from the UK-based brand Nothing.

There appears to be a triple rear camera setup on the Realme Neo 8, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom. This hints towards the presence of a periscope telephoto lens on the smartphone. Realme's signature Awakening Halo lighting feature can also be seen alongside the camera island.

The "HYPERIMAGE+" branding is embossed on the camera island, too, while other design elements on the rear panel suggest the inclusion of NFC and VOOC charging.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Apart from this, the Realme Neo 8 has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The brand has teased that its performance figures have crossed the 3.58 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark. For context, the Realme GT 8 Pro, which is the company's flagship, registered a 3.9 million AnTuTu score in Gadgets 360's tests.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R, which is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC as the upcoming Realme 8 Neo, achieved an AnTuTu score of 2.9 million points.

While the company is yet to reveal its India or global launch plans, the Realme Neo 8 is tipped to be introduced in India under a different moniker. It is rumoured to arrive as the Realme GT 8, sitting below the GT 8 Pro in the brand's flagship lineup.