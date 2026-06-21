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Cup: Love All Play OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Written and directed by Sanju V Samuel, Cup: Love All Play is a sports drama film that is finally making its way to your digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 June 2026 13:34 IST
Cup: Love All Play OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Manorama Max

The film will begin streaming from June 25th, 2026, only on Manorama Max.

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Highlights
  • Cup: Love All Play is a Malayalam Sports Drama Film
  • It stars Mathew Thomas in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on June 25th, 2026, only on Manorama Max and SimplySouth
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Directed by Sanju V. Samuel, Cup: Love All Play is a Malayalam sports drama film that is now set to drop on the digital screens soon. The film is a light-hearted drama that centres around a financially disadvantaged high school student, who aspires to win the ultimate District Badminton Championship. However, the lack of resources in the village and beyond makes his journey harder as he embarks on his journey to achieve his dream. The sequences are emotional and thought-provoking with intense sentiments.

When and Where to Watch Cup: Love All Play

The film will begin streaming from June 25th, 2026, only on Manorama Max and SimplySouth. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the film on either of the platforms.

Official Trailer and Plot of Cup: Love All Play

Set in the backdrop of a small village named Vellathooval in Idukki, this film follows Nidhin Babu (Played by Mathew Thomas), an aspiring high-school student, who aims to win the District Badminton Championship. However, belonging to a rural area where sports facilities are not available, he is confronted by challenges to compete professionally. However, his pure passion and loyal friends make the path easy for him and make him face hurdles both professional and personal, only to win the trophy. The film also delves into light-hearted romance and explores themes of passion.

Cast and Crew of Cup: Love All Play

Written by Sanju V Samuel, Denson Durom, and Akhilesh Latha Raj, this film stars Mathew Thomas in the lead role. Other starcast include Karthik Vishnu, Basil Joseph, Namitha Pramod, Anikha Surendran, and others. The film's music composition has been delivered by Shaan Rahman, while Reckson Joseph has served as the editor.

Reception of Cup: Love All Play

The film was theatrically released on Sept 27th, 2026, where it received a mixed response. It holds the IMDb rating of 5.5/10.

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Further reading: Cup: Love All Play, imdb, Manorama Max
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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