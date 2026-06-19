Redmi Turbo 5 went on sale in India on Friday as the first smartphone in Xiaomi's Turbo series lineup in the country. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse wired charging. The phone also features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera, a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, and IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Turbo 5 at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Eligible SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank cardholders can receive an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 as part of an introductory offer. The smartphone is currently available through Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi's offline retail network. Customers can choose from Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Turbo 5 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

Xiaomi packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC in the Redmi Turbo 5, paired with up to LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Xiaomi has equipped the handset with a 3D IceLoop cooling system and Game Turbo Wild Boost optimisations for sustained gaming performance. The phone also supports HyperConnect, Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and other AI-backed features. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and is slated to receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Redmi Turbo 5 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with OIS, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Camera features include 4K video recording at up to 60fps, Turbo Snap burst photography, and AI-powered image editing tools.

Backing the Redmi Turbo 5 handset is a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse wired charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and an IR blaster. The Redmi Turbo 5 is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, while security features include a fingerprint sensor and face unlock.