Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add separate captions to individual slides within a carousel post. The update, called Multiple Captions on a Carousel, expands how creators and regular users can present content on the platform. Until now, carousel posts supported only a single caption that applied to every image or video in the post. The feature allows creators to associate different pieces of text with individual images or videos within the same carousel post.

According to posts shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) and the platform's @creators account, users can access the new functionality while creating a carousel post. After selecting multiple photos or videos, they need to tap the caption field and enable the Multiple Captions option. Instagram then allows a separate caption to be added to each slide within the carousel. The feature has started rolling out and is available to users in India.

The update changes how captions are displayed in carousel posts. Instead of showing a single block of text for the entire post, Instagram can now present slide-specific captions that correspond to the image or video currently being viewed.

Instagram said the update is designed to make information easier to present alongside individual photos and videos in a carousel. It also gives creators more flexibility when organising content that relies on sequential storytelling or visual explanations.

The addition could be particularly useful for content formats that depend on step-by-step narration. The feature could be useful for tutorials, travel posts, product showcases, and other content that unfolds across multiple slides.

Carousel posts are widely regarded as one of Instagram's most engaging content formats, often generating higher interaction levels than single-image posts. The new feature gives creators another way to keep users engaged by revealing information progressively as they swipe through a post.

The rollout follows another recent Instagram update that allows users to rearrange posts on their profile grid without deleting and reposting content. Together, the changes add more control over how users organise and present content on the Meta-owned social media platform.