Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series may arrive in new colour options, according to a recent leak. A tipster has shared possible finishes along with early renders, offering a first look at the expected design. While the images are not official, they suggest how the next Pro models could appear at launch. Apple has not confirmed any details yet, but the leak adds to growing speculation around the iPhone 18 Pro lineup ahead of its expected debut later this year.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leak Reveals Grey, Silver, Dark Red Colourways

According to a Weibo post by tipster WhyLab (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could be offered in grey, silver, and a dark red finish. The post also includes an unofficial render, offering an early look at how these colours might appear on the upcoming devices.

iPhone 18 Pro leaked renders in new colour options

Photo Credit: Weibo/@WHYLAB

The reported dark red variant could be notable, as Apple has not offered a red finish on a Pro model in recent years. Earlier reports, including claims by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, have indicated that Apple has been testing a deeper red shade for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. This change may be linked to the use of an aluminium unibody design introduced with the previous generation, which allows more flexibility in colour choices.

If the dark red option is finalised, it would mark the return of a red iPhone since 2022, when Apple last offered the colour on non-Pro models, namely the iPhone SE (2022). However, the company has not confirmed any colour details so far, and the final lineup may differ at launch.

Previous leaks have also suggested that Apple may continue to skip a black colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Pro series did not include a black finish, and instead arrived in colours such as blue, orange, and silver. The orange variant reportedly saw strong demand in some markets, including China.

In terms of design, earlier reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro may feature a smaller punch-hole camera cutout compared to its predecessor. Other visual changes are expected to remain minimal. As with all early leaks, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt until Apple officially announces the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The iPhone 18 Pro models, expected to launch in September, may feature a 2nm A20 Pro chip, a battery above 5,000mAh, and upgraded cameras.