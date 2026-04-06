A printer is a basic piece of equipment for many small businesses, especially those that involve bills, receipts and a lot of paperwork. Businesses that require physical documentation for customers and record-keeping can also benefit from having one. For e-commerce-based entities, printers are required for generating shipping labels. Even when setting up the home workspace, a reliable laser printer can contribute significantly to productivity. Currently, there are several printer models available in the market at various price points, so choosing the best printer for you can be a confusing task. Brands like HP and Brother are currently selling a wide range of laser printers in India with all-in-one functionality, including printing, scanning, and copying.

Here we have handpicked some of the best all-in-one laser printers currently available in India. Most of the models are available for purchase through Amazon.

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer

First in our list is the newly launched HP 323dnw auto duplex Wi-Fi laser printer. This all-in-one model by HP can handle the printing, scanning, and copying functions. Designed for both home offices and small businesses, this model offers an auto-duplex feature that allows users to print on both sides of the paper automatically. This helps in saving time, reducing cost, and paper usage.

HP 323dnw

Photo Credit: Amazon

HP has used an LCD panel on the HP 323dnw for navigation and control. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi and USB 2.0, allowing office workers and business owners to print directly from their laptops, desktops, and smartphones. The printer offers 256MB memory, and it uses a 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. Users will get a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute in this model. For handling papers, it features a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It supports different media sizes like A4, A5, B5 (JIS), oficio, and envelope formats like DL and C5. This machine weighs around 12.83Kg.

HP 323dnw Price in India

The HP 323dnw is currently listed for Rs. 21,499 in India. You can buy this model in a single Black shade.

HP 323sdnw

The HP 323sdnw is another monochrome laser printer from HP that can manage printing, scanning, and copying functions. This model features an automatic document feeder (ADF) and has an LCD panel. For connectivity, you will get Wi-Fi and high-speed USB 2.0 in this model. This model also has 256MB of memory and is suitable for both large and small volume printing needs.

Another key highlight of the HP 323sdnw is auto-duplex functionality, enabling users to print both sides without the need to worry about rising costs and time. It uses the 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. HP says this model can print up to 30 pages per minute. It also comes with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. You can print a variety of media sizes in this printer, including A4, A5, B5 (JIS), oficio, and envelopes like DL and C5. This printer weighs 13.79kg.

HP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP 323sdnw is priced at Rs. 24,499. This model is available in a Black colourway on the Amazon India website.

Canon MF3010

The Canon MF3010 is another versatile all-in-one device that can manage printing, scanning, and copying tasks. This monochrome laser printer is designed to meet the needs of home offices and small businesses. The maximum print speed offered by this model is 18 pages per minute for monochrome documents. It offers a maximum print resolution of 600X600 dpi. The printer can handle A4, B5, A5, Legal, and Letter media formats.

Connectivity options available on the Canon MF3010 include USB 2.0. The printer can manage paper thickness ranging from 64 to 275 GSM, with a maximum input capacity of 150 sheets. It uses Canon Cartridge 925.

Canon MF3010 Price in India

Canon MF3010 laser printer costs Rs. 18,398. You can buy it from Amazon in a single Black shade.

HP 323d

The HP 323d is another monochrome laser printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying features in a single unit. Like the other two above-mentioned HP printers, this model also offers auto-duplex functionality. An LCD panel. 256MB memory is the other key highlight. Designed for both home and small office uses, it provides Wi-Fi and high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity options.

The company has equipped the HP 323d with an 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. The printer can print up to 30 pages per minute. It boasts a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It also supports different media sizes like A4, A5, B5 (JIS), oficio, and envelopes like DL and C5. This model weighs 12.83kg.

HP 323d Price in India

The HP 323d is priced at Rs. 19,499 in India. It comes in Black shade, and Amazon is currently selling it with a Rs. 1,500 coupon-based discount.

Brother DCP-L2640DW

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is another all-in-one model that can offer print, scan, and copy features in a single device. This monochrome laser printer is claimed to offer up to 34 pages per minute printing speed and a maximum resolution of 1,200x1,200dpi. Users can also avail automatic duplex printing, in this model, to print both sides of the paper.

A 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) and 256MB of memory, a 250-sheet input tray are the key highlights of the Brother DCP-L2640DW. For connectivity, it has Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi options. Variety of media sizes like the A4, Letter, Legal, B5 (JIS/ISO), A5, A6, and Executive are supported in this model. It has an LCD panel navigation. Brother has packed the TN-2570XL toner cartridge in this model

Brother DCP-L2640DW Price in India.

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 24,529. It is available in a Black colourway.

FAQs

1. What functions does the Brother DCP-L2640DW support?

The Brother DCP-L2640DW supports printing, scanning, and copying.

2. What is the printing speed of the HP 323d?

The HP 323d can print up to 30 pages per minute.

3. Which toner cartridge is used in the HP 323sdnw?

The HP 323sdnw printer has HP's 181A Black Original Laser Toner cartridge.

4. Does the HP 323dnw support duplex printing?

Yes, the HP 323dnw offers automatic duplex printing, allowing you to print on both sides of the paper.