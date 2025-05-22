Technology News
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 'Nonstop Hero' Plan With Truly Unlimited Data, Calls in Kolkata and Other Circles

Vi's Nonstop Hero prepaid recharge plan is offered with several validity options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 17:46 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out ‘Nonstop Hero’ Plan With Truly Unlimited Data, Calls in Kolkata and Other Circles

Photo Credit: Vi

Vi offers unlimited data for the entire day with its new prepaid recharge plan

Highlights
  • Vi’s new plan offers unlimited data for the day along with voice calls
  • It is available with validity of 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days
  • The recharge plan has been introduced in Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday announced a new recharge plan for its prepaid subscribers in Kolkata and select other circles. Dubbed ‘Nonstop Hero', it offers truly unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, and other benefits — all bundled in a single package. The telecom operator has rolled out several variations of the Nonstop Hero prepaid recharge plan with varied benefits and validity, the latter ranging from 28 days to 84 days.

Vi Nonstop Hero Prepaid Recharge Plan Price, Benefits

Vi's Nonstop Hero prepaid recharge plan price starts at Rs. 398. It offers unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited data for the entire day, and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a 28-day validity. It is also offered with a validity of 56 days and 84 days, priced at Rs. 698 and Rs. 1,048, respectively. The higher-priced plans carry the same benefits as the Rs. 398 prepaid recharge plan but have a longer validity period.

Features Rs. 398 Plan Rs. 698 Plan Rs. 1,048 Plan
Validity 28 days 56 days 84 days
Calling Unlimited local and STD calls Unlimited local and STD calls Unlimited local and STD calls
SMS 100 SMS per day 100 SMS per day 100 SMS per day
Data Unlimited data for the entire day Unlimited data for the entire day Unlimited data for the entire day

The prepaid recharge plan has been introduced in Kolkata, Maharashtra, and Goa. Besides these circles, Vi's Nonstop Hero packs are also available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam & North-East, and Orissa.

Citing a recent report by the Centre for Digital Economy & Policy Research, Vi claims that data consumption in India has risen by 288 times in the last 10 years. Number of internet subscribers in India has grown from 88.1 crore in 2023 to 95.4 crore in March 2024, as per a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The average monthly data usage per user is also reported to have reached 20.27GB, as of March 2024.

The telecom operator aims to tackle this growing demand for data and the issue of data exhaustion with its new Nonstop Hero packs which bundle truly unlimited data along with voice calls and SMS benefits, promising a worry-free data experience throughout the validity period of their prepaid recharge packs.

Vodafone Idea, vi, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Vi Prepaid Recharge Plans, Vi Recharge Plans, Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
OpenAI’s Sam Altman Reportedly Hints at New AI Device Being Developed With Jony Ive

