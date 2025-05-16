Technology News
Devika & Danny OTT Release: A Fresh Telugu Love Story Set to Stream Soon on JioHotstar

Devika & Danny is an upcoming Telugu-language web series to be launched on Jiohotstar, packed with romance, drama, and emotional transformation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2025 11:11 IST
Devika & Danny: A Fresh Telugu Love Story Premiering Soon Exclusively on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Devika and Danny is a romantic Telugu Web Series
  • Streaming soon on OTT JioHotstar; release date yet to be unveiled
  • Ritu Varma stars as Devika in the lead role, the famous Telugu actress
Devika & Danny is a Telugu drama with many romantic vibes wrapped in fresh and modern love scenes. The show will premiere on OTT instead of in theatres. Viewers can enjoy this fresh love story of Ritu as Devika and Surya as Danny. This middle-class love story will take the audience to an elated level this summer. Devika is one of the famous Telugu actresses who has done a lot of work and is known for her stellar performance. The first poster released shows Ritu and Surya, raising the expectations of their fans.

When and Where to Watch

Devika & Danny web series is still awaiting to air on the OTT, JioHotstar. Soon, fans will be able to watch all the episodes of this drama in Telugu on their own screens.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer of the drama is yet to be released, however, the viewers have already been teased by a subtle poster showing Devika and Danny. The plot of the story includes a well-reputed music teacher with an independent lifestyle. She lives a monotonous life with taking care of her family and sacrificing her life for them. Danny takes a flight into her life as her neighbour, and being a free-spirited man with his mysterious past, he ignites that spark in her life. Further, the story becomes more intense which will keep you glued to the last episode.

Cast and Crew

Devika & Danny features Ritu Varma as Devika and Surya Vasistta as Danny. Other members are Shiva Kandukuri, Subbaraju, Kovai Sarala, Sonia Singh, Gokarau, Ramana Sivannarayana, Shanmukh, and others. The director of the series is B. Kishore, written and created by Deepak Raj. The series has been produced by Sudhakar Chaganti and Suresh.

Reception and Anticipation

Viewers are looking forward to the release date of this sweet and soft story. There is a lot os hubbub about the series, since the release of its poster. However, the date has still not been unveiled. It is an engaging film with emotional depth.

 

