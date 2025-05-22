Tecno Pova Curve 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. Tecno has shared teasers on social media to offer details about the phone's design. ​The Tecno Pova Curve 5G will be available in two colourways with a curved AMOLED display and will come with several AI-based features. Tecno will sell the Pova Curve 5G exclusively on Flipkart. It is confirmed to feature a triangular-shaped camera module at the rear. The Tecno Pova Curve 5G is rumoured to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Teased With Curved Display

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G will be unveiled in India on May 29 at 12pm IST. It is teased to come with a new back panel design inspired by the aerodynamic form of starships. It will have a curved AMOLED display, and it is claimed to offer reliable 5G connectivity and a smarter interface powered by AI. The handset will have Ella, Tecno's in-house voice assistant and offer a series of AI features including AI Privacy Blurring, Circle to Search.

Tecno India has posted official images showing the Tecno Pova Curve 5G in black and silver colour options on X. Flipkart has also created a dedicated landing page on its website teasing the arrival. It appears to have a triangular-shaped rear camera island housing dual camera sensors and an LED flash. The sensors are arranged vertically on the panel.

The display of Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a hole punch cutout in the centre for the selfie shooter. The handset boasts an orange-coloured button on the side, which is likely to act as the power button. It also has an orange-accented strip below the camera module. It will come with an Intelligent Signal Hub System for enhanced network coverage.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary is yet to disclose the specifications of Pova Curve 5G. However, recent rumours suggested that it could be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is said to ship with Android 15 and offered in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

