Industry Season 4 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Industry Season 4, created by Mickey Dawn and Konrad Kay, is coming this January 12 on Jio Hotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2025 14:54 IST
Industry Season 4 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Season 4 of Industry is set to release in January on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Industry has been renowned for a fourth Season
  • This Season will have new cast members along with the OG cast members.
  • Watch Yasmin and Harper work through the financial pressure.
Industry Season 4, the finance drama, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, is set to release on OTT platform JioHotstar on January 12, while the makers released its first trailer, and it is also set to release on HBO on January 10, at 9 pm. This Season will have eight episodes, which will be released each week, showing Harper and Yasmina continue with their high-risk, and high-rewarding personal and professional lifestyles. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Industry Season 4?

Industry Season 4 will be released on HBO on January 10 at 9 pm, and in India, it will be streaming on January 12 on JioHotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot

As per the makers, they have broadened the canvas this time again; in this one, Yasmin and Harper are thrust into a high-stakes, globe-trotting chase of mice and cats. Right after a flashy fintech disruptor bursts onto the London scene. Here again, Yasmin is stuck with tech founder Sir Henry Muck, at the same time Harper is drawn into an orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram. The pair also finds themselves and their already twisted friendship warping under financial pressures and their pursuit for power, as it unfolds, in Season 4, is sure to bring more surprises and keep the viewers hooked.

Cast and Crew

Created, written and executively produced by Mickey Dawn and Konrad Kay, the show stars Marisa Abela, Myha'la, Ken Leung and many others.

Reception

Industry Season 4 takes the story ahead, focusing on Yasmin and Harper trying to meet their career goals while also saving their bond. As of now, the show is yet to be released in January. The previous seasons have an IMDB rating of 7.5/10.

