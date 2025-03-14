Dirty Angels Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play
A gripping action thriller, Dirty Angels has drawn attention for its intense narrative and powerful performances. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film follows an elite team of female soldiers on a perilous mission during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. With Eva Green leading the cast, the film delivers a tense and action-packed storyline. Released in cinemas and on-demand on December 13, 2025, it is set to arrive on Lionsgate Play for streaming on March 14, 2025.
Dirty Angels premiered in theatres and on video-on-demand on December 13, 2025. The film is scheduled for digital streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 14, 2025, making it accessible to a wider audience.
The trailer for Dirty Angels teases a high-stakes rescue operation set in Afghanistan. As U.S. forces withdraw, a terrorist group seizes hostages, including the daughter of the Afghan Minister of Education and a U.S. diplomat's child. With traditional military intervention failing, a covert unit of female operatives is deployed. Under the command of Jake (Eva Green), the team infiltrates enemy territory under the guise of medical personnel. A tense series of events unfolds as they battle betrayals, casualties, and deadly combat to complete their mission.
Eva Green leads the film as Jake, supported by Ruby Rose as Medic, Maria Bakalova as The Bomb, Rona-Lee Shimon as Mechanic, and Jojo T. Gibbs as Geek. The supporting cast includes Christopher Backus, Zoha Rahman, Laëtitia Eïdo, and Reza Brojerdi. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film is produced by Moshe Diamant and Yariv Lerner, with cinematography by David Tattersall.
The film has generated discussions across platforms, with viewers praising its action sequences and performances. It has an IMDb rating of 4.4 / 10.
