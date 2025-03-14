Technology News
English Edition

Dirty Angels Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Dirty Angels, starring Eva Green, is set for digital streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 14.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2025 17:00 IST
Dirty Angels Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Dirty Angels premiered in theaters and on VOD on December 13, 2025.

Highlights
  • A gripping action thriller, Dirty Angels has drawn attention for its inte
  • Eva Green leads a female special ops team in this action thriller
  • A high-stakes mission unfolds during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan
Advertisement

A gripping action thriller, Dirty Angels has drawn attention for its intense narrative and powerful performances. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film follows an elite team of female soldiers on a perilous mission during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. With Eva Green leading the cast, the film delivers a tense and action-packed storyline. Released in cinemas and on-demand on December 13, 2025, it is set to arrive on Lionsgate Play for streaming on March 14, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Dirty Angels

Dirty Angels premiered in theatres and on video-on-demand on December 13, 2025. The film is scheduled for digital streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 14, 2025, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dirty Angels

The trailer for Dirty Angels teases a high-stakes rescue operation set in Afghanistan. As U.S. forces withdraw, a terrorist group seizes hostages, including the daughter of the Afghan Minister of Education and a U.S. diplomat's child. With traditional military intervention failing, a covert unit of female operatives is deployed. Under the command of Jake (Eva Green), the team infiltrates enemy territory under the guise of medical personnel. A tense series of events unfolds as they battle betrayals, casualties, and deadly combat to complete their mission.

Cast and Crew of Dirty Angels

Eva Green leads the film as Jake, supported by Ruby Rose as Medic, Maria Bakalova as The Bomb, Rona-Lee Shimon as Mechanic, and Jojo T. Gibbs as Geek. The supporting cast includes Christopher Backus, Zoha Rahman, Laëtitia Eïdo, and Reza Brojerdi. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film is produced by Moshe Diamant and Yariv Lerner, with cinematography by David Tattersall.

Reception of Dirty Angels

The film has generated discussions across platforms, with viewers praising its action sequences and performances. It has an IMDb rating of 4.4 / 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dirty Angels, Dirty Angels release date, Dirty Angels streaming, Dirty Angels cast, Eva Green, action thriller, Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Binance Sells Minority Stake to Abu Dhabi’s MGX Sovereign Wealth Fund for $2 Billion
Smallest Galaxy Ever Found: Andromeda XXXV Defies Cosmic Evolution Models
Dirty Angels Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Azaad, Be Happy, The Electric State, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India Revealed: Offers, Availability
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Tipped to Run on This Chipset
  4. Court â State vs. A Nobody OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  5. Xiaomi Devices in India Will Now Come Pre-Installed With Indus Appstore
#Latest Stories
  1. Dirty Angels Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney: Streaming Details, Schedule, and More
  3. Court – State vs. A Nobody OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  4. Hatya Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  5. 2,200-Year-Old Chinese Burial Uncovers Woman with Toxic Red-Stained Teeth
  6. Smallest Galaxy Ever Found: Andromeda XXXV Defies Cosmic Evolution Models
  7. Life on Mars? Studies Suggest Bacteria-Like Organisms Could Exist
  8. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope and PUNCH Probes
  9. Water May Have Formed in the Universe 100 Million Years After Big Bang
  10. SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Delayed Due to Hydraulic Glitch, Rescheduled for March 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »