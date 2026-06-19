It's the time of the week when your watchlist is certainly getting upgraded. This week's OTT lineup is packed with high-voltage entertainment, thrills, and fun. Whether you're planning to binge-watch a series or looking to indulge in a heartwarming film, there's a lot awaiting on your platter. From one of the most anticipated films, Drishyam 3, to Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2, and more, there are multiple genres landing for the viewers. So, grab your popcorn and set the screens right to watch the top picks this weekend.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Drishyam 3

Release Date: June 18th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Mohanlal, Asha Sharath, Dinesh Prabhakar

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 will centre around the life of Georgekutty (Played by Mohanlal), as he, along with his family, is still hunting for peace after Varun's death. However, his world turns upside down when he is confronted by a conspiracy that involves the reopening of the investigation. From connecting dots to the murder, to bringing Georgekutty down, the sequences are packed with intense thrill and drama.

Husbands in Action

Release Date: June 19th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Jin Seon-kyu, Kang Han-na, Yoon Kyungo-ho, Gong Myung

This is a South Korean action-comedy film that revolves around two men, one a narcotics detective, and the other, a veterinarian, whose lives take a wild turn when their wives are kidnapped by a drug cartel. Completely opposites from each other, these husbands then embark on a mission to find their wives. From car crashes to gunfights, and more, this duo must navigate their way through their ladies in this chaotic comedy drama.

Save The Tigers 3

Release Date: June 19th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Jordaar Sujatha, Pavani Gangireddy

Directed by Sriraam Eragam, Save The Tigers is a popular Telugu comedy drama series that is finally back with its third season. The plot of the series will follow three frustrated husbands, whose lives will transform as they are transported to the alternate realities, which will change their personal struggles into victories. The plot further becomes comic when Lord Indra is witnessed listening to the problems and flipping the world upside down. The sequences are packed with comedy and fun instances.

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai

Release Date: June 19th, 2026

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Psychological Crime, Thriller

Cast: Salim Diwan, Vinay Pathak, Raima Sen

Theatrically released in the year 2024, Aliya Basu Gayab Hai is finally making its digital debut. Directed by Preeti Singh, this is a psychological crime thriller film that centres around two former convicts, who abduct the daughter of a wealthy businessman, to obtain ransom. However, their plan takes a turn when the duo is confronted by complexities, hidden secrets, and conflicts between themselves.

Athiradi

Release Date: June 19th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu

This is a Malayalam entertainer that follows a young and enthusiastic college student who embarks on a mission to revive the banned college festival, due to its chaotic past. As he commences to restart the festival, his plans go haywire, as the chief guest gets kidnapped by a local musician goon. What unfolds next brings along madness, chaos, and the ultimate battle of the ego.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2

Release Date: June 19th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Romance, Revenge, Drama

Cast: Sanchita Basu, Dhaval Thakur, Sushil Pandey, Puneet Singh

After the success of the first season, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is back with its second season, where this time it will not be all about love, just like the previous season. The story will centre around Kuldeep's transformation and Shanvika's entry into local power dynamics, as the duo will clash, becoming the ultimate rivals. The plot will explore themes of dark politics, ego, and unresolved baggage from the past.

Kenatha Kanom

Release Date: June 16th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Yogi Babu, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Raichal Rabecca

Set in the backdrop of a drought-stricken village in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, this film centres around the villagers who decide to dig the community well, in front of the temple, in the hope of receiving water. However, their lives take a drastic turn when, after digging, they find a 66-million-year-old dinosaur fossil. That's when the archaeological departments take over the village and intensify their water crisis. The film is blended with comedy and drama, revolving around survival and government.

Andre Is An Idiot

ReleaseDate: June 16th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Andre Ricciardi, Tommy Chong, Janice Ricciardi, Lee Einhorn

This is a powerful documentary film based on Andre Ricciardi, a San Francisco Advertising Executive, who labels himself as an “Idiot”. After continuously missing his routine colonoscopy and ignoring the deadly symptoms, he gets diagnosed with terminal stage 4 colon cancer. Only then, he decides to team up with the director friend and create a documentary for his remaining time. The film is high on emotions and packed with dark humor. This is not just a film, but also serves as a powerful public service announcement.

Dhairye Sahase Amrutha

Release Date: June 18th, 2026

OTTPlatform: Aha Video

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Dinesh Koushika, Veni Rao, Rodda Yadagiri, Vijaya Kumar Paluri

Created by Suriya Tej, Dinesh Koushika, and Vijay Kumar Paluri, this is a romance comedy drama film that revolves around a couple whose love is put to the test when the girl's father asks his boyfriend to complete a difficult challenge. As he embarks to fulfil the wish and win his love, he is confronted by his fears, and seeks courage to discover himself. The story has been beautifully presented, and the plot explores brave life choices.

Aashaan

Release Date: June 19th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Meta-Comedy, Drama

Cast: Joemon Jyothir, Shobi Thilakan, Madan Gowri, Bibin Perumpally

Written and directed by Johnpaul George, this film follows an aspiring visual effects technician who locks down a deal with the cinema-obsessed president of a residential society for shooting. However, he promises the president a role in his upcoming film. What unfolds next comes along with immense chaos, as a 150-member film crew arrives at the site for shooting. The film then explores emotional intricacies, ego clashes, and the unexpected chaos of the scenes in the industry.

M4M - Motive for Murder

Release Date: June 19th, 2026

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Psychological Crime, Thriller

Cast: Sambeet Acharya, Jo Sharma

Directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, this film is a whodunit serial killer mystery film that centres around a case of serial killing that shakes the entire city of Hyderabad. That's when ACP Krishna embarks on an investigation, teaming up with an investigative journalist. As they find clues and begin to connect dots of each mystery, they uncover some of the most shocking secrets lying behind the killing and the pattern he has been following to murder. The sequences are terrifying and keep the audience glued to their seats until the climax.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week: