OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune Colourway Launched in India; Sale Begins July 20

The new Sunset Dune colourway joins Cool Blue and Iron Gray, taking the total number of colour options available for the OnePlus 12R to three.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2024 15:09 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R was launched in India on January 23, with a new storage variant introduced in March

  • OnePlus 12R was introduced in India in a new Sunset Dune colourway
  • The smartphone is available in a single 8GB+256GB storage variant
  • Its sale begins on July 20 with free OnePlus Buds 3 and other offers
OnePlus 12R was launched in India in a new colourway – Sunset Dune, on Friday. According to the company, this colourway has been introduced in a single storage configuration and comes with several offers, including no-cost EMI and free OnePlus Buds 3 on purchase. However, the refreshed colourway is only a cosmetic upgrade, with no notable changes to the smartphone's specifications. It becomes the first of the two smartphones launched by OnePlus this month, ahead of the introduction of the OnePlus Nord 4 on July 16.

OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune Price in India

OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune colourway is priced in India at Rs. 42,999. It will be available in a single 8GB RAM+256GB storage configuration which was introduced in March. In terms of availability, the handset can be purchased starting July 20, the company has confirmed. The new Sunset Dune colourway joins Cool Blue and Iron Gray as the colour options for the smartphone.

As per the company, buyers can avail of bank discounts of Rs. 3,000 with ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Furthermore, OnePlus is also bundling OnePlus Buds 3 with the Sunset Dune variant of the OnePlus 12R at no extra cost. Those who do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go can avail of 9-month no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 12R Specifications

OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12GBLPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The smartphone is equipped with a Cryo-Velocity Cooling System for maintaining thermal efficiency.

For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera, a an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The OnePlus 12R is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R sunset dune, OnePlus 12R Specificaions, OnePlus 12R Price in India
NPCI International Collaborates With Qatar National Bank to Launch QR Code-Based UPI Payments
Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders

