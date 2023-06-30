Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 3C Certification Site Listing Suggests 25W Fast Charging Support: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 3C Certification Site Listing Suggests 25W Fast Charging Support: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2023 15:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 3C Certification Site Listing Suggests 25W Fast Charging Support: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The phone is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch flat display

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. Expectations from the Galaxy S23 FE are high since this is the first Fan Edition model since 2021. The phone is said to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE, which was released in January 2021 and has been recently reported to be relaunching in India with a different processor. The release date of the Galaxy S23 FE is yet to be confirmed. Now, a report suggests that the upcoming smartphone was spotted listed on a certification website, hinting at key specifications.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on the 3C certification website. The report added that the phone was listed with support for 25W wired fast charging and 5G connectivity. The listing showed that the charging adapter of the handset will not ship with the box and will be sold separately, as per the report.

The phone has also been tipped to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC paired with an Xclipse 920 AMD GPU along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to launch in the third quarter of this year although certain global markets may see the model launching as late as Q4 2023.

Previous reports have suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will sport a 6.4-inch flat display, that is likely to have a centre-aligned hole-punch slot for the front camera. The body of the phone will reportedly have rounded corners. Leaked design renders suggest that the phone will resemble the Galaxy A54 5G, which was introduced earlier this year in March.

For optics, the purported triple rear camera unit of the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The selfie camera is expected to feature a 12-megapixel sensor.

Recently, the Galaxy S23 FE with model number SM-S711 was reportedly spotted on the Safety Korea battery certification in South Korea that further hints at an imminent launch. Although this listing did not reveal the battery capacity, the handset is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Plot Revenge Against the Harkonnen
Binance's European Banking Partner Paysafe to Stop Offering Wallet Solution to Crypto Exchange From September

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 3C Certification Site Listing Suggests 25W Fast Charging Support: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Said to Relaunch in India With This SoC
  3. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Confirmed to Get This Processor Ahead of Launch
  6. Windows 11 Will Soon Let You Log in to Websites With Your Fingerprint
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Display Specifications Teased: Check Details
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  10. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launch Timeline, Storage, Colour Option Tipped
  2. Windows 11 Preview Adds Biometric Login for Websites and Apps via Windows Hello: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 3C Certification Site Listing Suggests 25W Fast Charging Support: Report
  4. Fidelity Refiles Spot Bitcoin ETF Application With US SEC: Details
  5. Clothing Brand Lacoste Forays Deeper Into Web3 Exploration, Brings NFT Rewards System
  6. Binance's European Banking Partner Paysafe to Stop Offering Wallet Solution to Crypto Exchange From September
  7. Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Plot Revenge Against the Harkonnen
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Launch Soon in India, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  9. Karnataka HC Dismisses Twitter Petition Challenging MeitY's Content Takedown Orders, Imposes Rs. 50 Lakh Fine
  10. EU's Proposed AI Legislation Could Hurt Europe's Competitiveness and Scare Investors, Company Executives Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.