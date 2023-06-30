Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. Expectations from the Galaxy S23 FE are high since this is the first Fan Edition model since 2021. The phone is said to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE, which was released in January 2021 and has been recently reported to be relaunching in India with a different processor. The release date of the Galaxy S23 FE is yet to be confirmed. Now, a report suggests that the upcoming smartphone was spotted listed on a certification website, hinting at key specifications.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on the 3C certification website. The report added that the phone was listed with support for 25W wired fast charging and 5G connectivity. The listing showed that the charging adapter of the handset will not ship with the box and will be sold separately, as per the report.

The phone has also been tipped to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC paired with an Xclipse 920 AMD GPU along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to launch in the third quarter of this year although certain global markets may see the model launching as late as Q4 2023.

Previous reports have suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will sport a 6.4-inch flat display, that is likely to have a centre-aligned hole-punch slot for the front camera. The body of the phone will reportedly have rounded corners. Leaked design renders suggest that the phone will resemble the Galaxy A54 5G, which was introduced earlier this year in March.

For optics, the purported triple rear camera unit of the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The selfie camera is expected to feature a 12-megapixel sensor.

Recently, the Galaxy S23 FE with model number SM-S711 was reportedly spotted on the Safety Korea battery certification in South Korea that further hints at an imminent launch. Although this listing did not reveal the battery capacity, the handset is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

