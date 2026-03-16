Microsoft has reportedly shifted its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for Windows 11. As per the report, the Redmond-based tech giant is not planning to ship Copilot Suggestions in notifications any longer. This feature was first previewed by the company in 2024, but it has yet to show up even in the beta build of the Windows operating system. The company has reportedly ditched the Copilot-branded feature, alongside a few others, in an effort to be more mindful about the AI experiences that will be released in Windows 11.

Microsoft Reportedly Shifts AI Strategy for Windows 11

According to a Windows Central report, the tech giant is no longer planning to bombard the Copilot branding across every user interface experience in Windows 11. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the decision not to use Copilot branding for the suite of AI features in the OS was taken after Microsoft faced backlash for its Recall feature.

Users and privacy experts raised concerns over Recall's initial implementation, and the feature was promptly rolled back. While it was eventually re-released with better privacy guardrails, the report claims that the executives put other AI features in the pipeline on hold.

This also changed the final implementation of several AI features afterwards. Microsoft had previewed Copilot-branded AI features in Settings and File Explorer on Windows 11, but these have been released as independent, assistive features without the branding. Both tools were also not released with agentic capabilities that were promised by the company in 2024.

Citing sources, the report claims that going forward, Microsoft's vision for Windows 11 is to be more deliberate with the AI features and to only ship a feature if it makes a meaningful difference to the user. The effort is said to be aimed at reducing AI bloat and overbranding across the operating system.

Last week, Microsoft announced Copilot Health, a dedicated space within the chatbot where users can upload medical and health-related data from wearables, partnering hospitals, and laboratories. Based on this personalised information, the AI bot can then answer user queries about their wellbeing and proactively show insights about their health.