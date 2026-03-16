Resident Evil Requiem Sales Cross 6 Million Copies, Capcom Announces

Resident Evil Requiem has now sold over six million copies, Capcom has confirmed. The survival horror game has become the fastest title in the Resident Evil franchise to reach that sales milestone. The announcement came days after Capcom said it was developing a story expansion for Resident Evil Requiem.

Resident Evil Requiem Sells 6 Million Copies

The developer confirmed the updated sales figure in a press release on Monday. With over six million units sold across platforms in just over two weeks of launch, Resident Evil Requiem has become the fastest game in the franchise to reach that sales milestone.

“Going forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional game content, so players can continue to enjoy the title longer,” Capcom said.

Last week, the developer confirmed it was working on a story expansion for Requiem, along with other updates and new content, including a much-requested photo mode. The story DLC does not have a release window yet and will take some time to be ready.

“On behalf of the development team, I want to extend our heatfelt gratitude. Thank you very much! We released an update the other day to fix a variety of issues, and we will continue to address any other bugs and performance issues,” game director Koshi Nakanishi said during the announcement last week. “We hope to continue providing support on Resident Evil Requiem to live up to its positive reception,” he added.

Resident Evil Requiem launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27. The survival horror game sold over 5 million copies in five days of launch, becoming a critical and commercial success for Capcom. Requiem is now the highest user rated game of all time on Metacritic.

The survival horror game features dual protagonists, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy, that come with distict playstyles. Requiem features both survival horror gameplay and action combat.