Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature to Users Globally in All Languages

Threads still won't let you see posts in a chronological order while searching for posts on the microblogging platform.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2023 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads users around the world can now search for posts in all languages

  • Threads recently added a search feature for English speaking users
  • The feature is now rolling out to all users globally
  • Threads will not show search results with posts in chronological order
Threads, the microblogging platform from Instagram, is now expanding its keyword search feature. The feature was previously available in select regions but will now be offered to all users, according to information shared by the platform's head. This, however, is different from the tags feature that the company is currently in testing in Australia which is said to help find posts related to a specific interest or theme and is similar to the hashtag feature on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri on Thursday confirmed that the keyword search feature is now expanding and will be available to all Threads users and in all languages. The feature was initially tested in some English-speaking countries and then rolled out to more English and Spanish-speaking countries.

Mosseri added that the search action will get more improvements soon but did not share details of what features would be added. Responding to a user's query about support for viewing search results in chronological order on Threads, Mosseri said that it would "create a substantial safety loophole".

The keyword search feature is expected to be the stepping stone for Threads to add support for trending topics — a feature that is available on the platform's rival X. The inclusion of post counts while adding interactive tags to posts hints at the arrival of support for trending topics.

Last month, Threads also rolled out the ability to delete profiles without deleting the linked Instagram account. This functionality was not available when the microblogging platform was launched in July — users could only temporarily disable their Threads profile in the past, as the company had revealed that the profile was closely tied to the original Instagram account. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
