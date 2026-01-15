Technology News
God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Live Adaptation of Kratos' Adventures

God of War is set to expand its legendary universe with a live-action TV adaptation on Prime Video.

Updated: 15 January 2026
God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Live Adaptation of Kratos' Adventures

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

God of War Series is coming on Prime Video

Highlights
  • Ryan Hurst cast as Kratos in the God of War live-action TV series
  • This adaptation is based on God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarok
  • The franchise began in 2005 and is one of PlayStation’s biggest series
God of War is an upcoming live TV action adaptation that has Ryan Hurst casted as Kratos. It was announced on X with a post and image of Ryan and his Kratos appearance with his scowling face. He is ready for sporting his style of beard. So he has got done the right vibing for his character. David Jaffe has created and it has been developed by Sony's Santa Monica Studio. It started in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 (PS2) video game. It is a flagship series of PlayStation.

When and Where to Watch

God of War Series is coming on Prime Video however, the release date is not yet out.

Trailer and Plot

Now it is going to make its presence on TV with the adaptation of the PlayStation action. It is about perfect visuals that enetrain the viewers to the fullesta nd an interesting story of Kratos who is a Saprtan warrior and become the god of war after teasing a revenge on the original god Ares who killed his family. Further, he fought war on the Greek pantheon. This series is based on the two most recent games in GOW franchise, 2018's God of War and God of War: Ragnarok. These showed Kratos as leaving Greece for the Norse realm of Midgard. The story will show Kratos after the death of his second wife Faye.

Cast and Crew

Ryan Hurst, Sunny Suljic, Danielle Bisutti, Alastair Duncan, Jeremy Davies, Robert Craighead, Adam J. Harrington and others are there in the series. Cory Barlog isthe director of the series. Matthew Sophos has written it.

Reception

There are millions of fans of God of War and they have always praised it. However, since the TV series is not out yet, there is no IMDb rating for it.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
