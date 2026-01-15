iPhone 16e was released in February last year as an affordable iPhone model replacing the iPhone SE. Since then, speculations about its successor, the iPhone 17e, have been circulating online. While the official announcement from Apple is still pending, a recent leak reveals iPhone 17e's possible launch timeframe and some key specifications. The iPhone 17e is likely to remain Apple's lower-cost model, positioned well below the base iPhone 17. It is likely to come with a 6.1-inch display.

iPhone 17e Could Launch Soon

Prominent Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Apple will launch the iPhone 17e in the first quarter of this year. This suggests it will follow the same pattern as the iPhone 16e, which was officially announced in February 2025. Previous rumours claimed that the handset could break cover in May this year.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

As per the leak, the iPhone 17e will have a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, the same as the iPhone 16e. The display is said to boast the Dynamic Island, which would be a notable design change from the notch on the iPhone 16e.

Further, iPhone 17e is tipped to pack Apple's A19 processor. It is said to offer Face ID as well. The tipster states that sales of the new model could exceed those of its predecessor.

The iPhone 16e came with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The price goes up to Rs. 89,900 for the top-end variant with 512GB storage.

The company has packed an A18 chip on the iPhone 16e alongside Apple's custom C1 modem. A 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, and an IP68-rated build are the other key highlights of the phone. It supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.