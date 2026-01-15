Technology News
English Edition
  iPhone 17e Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Tipped to Feature Dynamic Island Instead of Notch

iPhone 17e Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Tipped to Feature Dynamic Island Instead of Notch

iPhone 17e launch could be planned in the first quarter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 15:32 IST
iPhone 17e Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Tipped to Feature Dynamic Island Instead of Notch

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e runs on an A18 chip

Highlights
  • iPhone 17e is said to launch soon
  • Apple released the iPhone 16e in February 2025
  • Sales of the new model could exceed those of its predecessor
iPhone 16e was released in February last year as an affordable iPhone model replacing the iPhone SE. Since then, speculations about its successor, the iPhone 17e, have been circulating online. While the official announcement from Apple is still pending, a recent leak reveals iPhone 17e's possible launch timeframe and some key specifications. The iPhone 17e is likely to remain Apple's lower-cost model, positioned well below the base iPhone 17. It is likely to come with a 6.1-inch display.

iPhone 17e Could Launch Soon

Prominent Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Apple will launch the iPhone 17e in the first quarter of this year. This suggests it will follow the same pattern as the iPhone 16e, which was officially announced in February 2025. Previous rumours claimed that the handset could break cover in May this year.

weibo dcs iphone 17e iPhone 17e

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

 

As per the leak, the iPhone 17e will have a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, the same as the iPhone 16e. The display is said to boast the Dynamic Island, which would be a notable design change from the notch on the iPhone 16e.

Further, iPhone 17e is tipped to pack Apple's A19 processor. It is said to offer Face ID as well. The tipster states that sales of the new model could exceed those of its predecessor.

The iPhone 16e came with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The price goes up to Rs. 89,900 for the top-end variant with 512GB storage.

The company has packed an A18 chip on the iPhone 16e alongside Apple's custom C1 modem. A 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, and an IP68-rated build are the other key highlights of the phone. It supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e Specifications, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16e Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Live Adaptation of Kratos' Adventures
Sony Teases New Audio Product as LinkBuds Clip Price and Features Leak

iPhone 17e Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Tipped to Feature Dynamic Island Instead of Notch
