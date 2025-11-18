Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Angel Has Fallen is an action thriller film that stars Gerard Butler in the lead role. The film revolves around a secret service agent who gets falsely framed for the assassination of the President. The plot takes a turn when he moves away from the FBI and his own agency, only to uncover the real culprits. Now, he has to expose the truth and save the president from future attacks. This thriller is packed with conspiracies and extensive suspense.

When and Where to Watch Angel Has Fallen

The film is now available to stream on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Angel Has Fallen

This film follows Mike Banning (Played by Gerald Butler), a Secret Service Agent, who gets falsely framed for the assassination of the President, after surviving an attack during a fishing trip. Injured and in custody, Banning escapes the hospital and embarks on a mission to expose the culprits behind the conspiracy. Soon, he learns of the involvement of Wade Jennings (Played by Danny Huston), who plans to destabilize the U.S. Government. Only then, Banning must use his skills and experience to confront the threats and uncover some of the darkest secrets. The climax is certainly cinematic.

Cast and Crew of Angel Has Fallen

Written by Ric Roman Waugh, Robert Mark Keman, and Matt Cook, this film stars Gerald Butler in the lead role. Other prominent names include Danny Huston, Frederick Schmidt, Rocci Boy Williams, Piper Perabo, and more.

Reception of Angel Has Fallen

The film was theatrically released on August 20th, 2019, where it received a decent response from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.4/10.