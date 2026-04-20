Nee Forever OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Romantic Drama Online?

Nee Forever is a Tamil movie that follows a young app developer and an aspiring filmmaker. Both of them enter into a fake relationship that further gets emotional and becomes more complicated. They got connected on a dating app and the relationship was casual and fake. However, incidents pass and they become serious in life. It is an interesting love story with a lot of complications in their life. Let's read the trailer and plot, cast and crew, and when and where to watch and other details.

When and Where to Watch

Nee Forever will be available for streaming on April 24, 2026 on Netflix. In theatres, it was released on March 27, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story of a girl named Mathi and a boy named Ajay who fell in love while seeing each other through a dating app. The boy is an app developer and the girl is an aspiring filmmaker. It is about how Gen Z fell in love through a dating app and led a casual love story through fake profiles and then connected with an unbreakable bond. The duo start facing the challenges in their life and hold on to each other.

Cast and Crew

It was directed by Ashok Kumar Kaivani. Nee Forever has Sudharsan Govind and Archenaa Ravi in the lead roles. Besides them the other actors are Y.Gee. Mahendran and Nizhalgal Ravi are in the supporting roles. Producer is Pugaz Annamali and the music has been given by Ashwin Hemanth.

Reception

Some people gave it a review of a feel-good movie whereas others call it a weak romantic film with poor comedy. However, it was loved by many viewers. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10.