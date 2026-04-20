Nukkad Naatak OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Social Drama Online?

Nukkad Naatak is a social drama that operates outside the traditional studio system. There are thirty friends in it and they highlight the grassroots power of storytelling. The movie gained attention when a post on Instagram went viral, receiving 15 million views. It was titled as How to enter Bollywood. It shows the journey of a creator who makes a film without any backup in the industry. Let's see the trailer and plot of the movie along with cast and crew information and when and where to watch.

When and Where to Watch

Nukkad Naatak was released on February 27, 2026. Now it is releasing on OTT on April 24, 2026, on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Best friends Molshri and Shivang get expelled for stealing from their college canteen. They were given an ultimatum to reinstate that. They have a mission to enroll five kids from a slum in a local school in their community. This started as a desperate deal to save their own education later on turned to a different experience that led them to face the realities of unequal treatment in society, privilege, inequality and compassion with true empathy.

Cast and Crew

Tanmaya Shekhar is the director and writer of the movie. Medha Khanna and Tanmaya Shekhar are the producers of Nukkad Naatak. Molshri, Shivang, Danish Hussain, and Mayank Shandilya are playing main characters in it. Ihjaz Aziz is the cinematographer. Sruthy Sukumaran is the editor of Nukkad Naatak.

Reception

Nukkad Naatak has an IMDb rating of 7.1 with viewers saying that it showcases the brutal reality and social inequality of the society in which we live.