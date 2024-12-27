Technology News
English Edition

Happy Gilmore 2 OTT Release Date: Adam Sandler Starrer to Stream on Netflix Soon

Adam Sandler’s iconic character returns in Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ bringing back humor, golf, and rivalries

Written by Gadgets 360 Contributor | Updated: 27 December 2024 20:53 IST
Happy Gilmore 2 OTT Release Date: Adam Sandler Starrer to Stream on Netflix Soon

Photo Credit: Netflix

Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ to Premiere on Netflix in 2025

Highlights
  • Adam Sandler reprises his role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ releasing in 2025
  • First teaser hints at nostalgia and fresh challenges for Happy Gilmore
  • Netflix sequel features new cast additions, including Travis Kelce
Advertisement

1Adam Sandler has thrilled fans with a teaser for “Happy Gilmore 2,” a sequel to his iconic 1996 comedy. Set to release on Netflix in 2025, the sequel revisits Sandler's character, Happy Gilmore, a former hockey player turned unconventional golf star. The film is expected to bring back the quirky humor, rivalry, and charm that made the original a cult classic. Sandler's Instagram post announcing the teaser celebrated the holiday season with his signature comedic touch.

When and Where to Watch Happy Gilmore 2

The much-anticipated sequel will debut exclusively on Netflix in 2025. A precise release date has not yet been revealed, but fans can expect its arrival sometime in the year. The teaser dropped on Christmas Day alongside Netflix's live broadcast of NFL games, building anticipation for the movie's premiere.

Official Trailer and Plot of Happy Gilmore 2

The trailer showcases Happy Gilmore's return to the golf course, balancing nostalgia with fresh elements. While the full plot remains under wraps, it is expected to follow Happy navigating new challenges in professional golf. The comedic tone and offbeat storylines hinted at in the teaser promise to maintain the spirit of the original film.

Cast and Crew of Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler reprises his role as the titular Happy Gilmore, joined by Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin. New faces include rapper Bad Bunny, actress Margaret Qualley, comedian Nick Swardson, and NFL star Travis Kelce. The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck, with the script co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, a key collaborator on the original movie.

Reception of Happy Gilmore 2

Although early ratings and reviews are unavailable, the teaser has generated excitement on social media. The combination of returning cast members and fresh talent has raised expectations, while Sandler's enduring popularity promises to draw a wide audience. The original film's legacy as a fan favorite sets a high bar for its sequel.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler, Netflix, comedy sequel, 2025 movies, Happy Gilmore
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant
Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel
Happy Gilmore 2 OTT Release Date: Adam Sandler Starrer to Stream on Netflix Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Price Range in India, OnePlus 13R Storage Variant Leaked
  2. Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2024
  3. Nothing Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Its Smartphones With Update
  4. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for Next Year Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Camera
  6. OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With Up to 43 Hours Total Playback Time Launched
  7. Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant
  9. New OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Features
  10. Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date, Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. What Time Is NASA's Parker Solar Probe Closest Sun Flyby on Christmas Eve?
  2. Happy Gilmore 2 OTT Release Date: Adam Sandler Starrer to Stream on Netflix Soon
  3. Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel
  4. White Rose Now Available on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Singham Again Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Study Reveals Chimpanzees Exhibit Varying Nut-Cracking Skills Within Same Group
  7. Infinix Note 50 Reportedly Spotted on FCC Database; Said to Support 45W Fast Charging
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 16GB RAM
  9. OpenAI and Microsoft Reportedly Have a Strange Commercial Indicator for AGI
  10. What is Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Bill and How Could It Become Law?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »