Happy Gilmore 2 OTT Release Date: Adam Sandler Starrer to Stream on Netflix Soon

1Adam Sandler has thrilled fans with a teaser for “Happy Gilmore 2,” a sequel to his iconic 1996 comedy. Set to release on Netflix in 2025, the sequel revisits Sandler's character, Happy Gilmore, a former hockey player turned unconventional golf star. The film is expected to bring back the quirky humor, rivalry, and charm that made the original a cult classic. Sandler's Instagram post announcing the teaser celebrated the holiday season with his signature comedic touch.

When and Where to Watch Happy Gilmore 2

The much-anticipated sequel will debut exclusively on Netflix in 2025. A precise release date has not yet been revealed, but fans can expect its arrival sometime in the year. The teaser dropped on Christmas Day alongside Netflix's live broadcast of NFL games, building anticipation for the movie's premiere.

Official Trailer and Plot of Happy Gilmore 2

The trailer showcases Happy Gilmore's return to the golf course, balancing nostalgia with fresh elements. While the full plot remains under wraps, it is expected to follow Happy navigating new challenges in professional golf. The comedic tone and offbeat storylines hinted at in the teaser promise to maintain the spirit of the original film.

Cast and Crew of Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler reprises his role as the titular Happy Gilmore, joined by Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin. New faces include rapper Bad Bunny, actress Margaret Qualley, comedian Nick Swardson, and NFL star Travis Kelce. The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck, with the script co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, a key collaborator on the original movie.

Reception of Happy Gilmore 2

Although early ratings and reviews are unavailable, the teaser has generated excitement on social media. The combination of returning cast members and fresh talent has raised expectations, while Sandler's enduring popularity promises to draw a wide audience. The original film's legacy as a fan favorite sets a high bar for its sequel.