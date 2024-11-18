Anjaamai OTT Release: Where to Watch Vidharth’s Social Drama Online?

The Tamil film Anjaamai, featuring Vidharth, Rahman, and Vani Bhojan in leading roles, is set to make its OTT debut. The post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Aha Tamil, with the film scheduled for release on October 29, 2024. The movie, based on real-life events, explores a rural family's struggles with the NEET examination system. Written and directed by SP Subburaman, the film has been produced by M Thirunavukarasu under the Thiruchithram Productions banner.

When and Where to Watch Anjaamai

Anjaamai released on June 7. 2024 and now you can stream the movie on Aha Tamil and the from October 29, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anjaamai

The trailer for Anjaamai sheds light on the poignant narrative of a rural family from Tamil Nadu. Vidharth plays Sarkar, a theatre artist turned flower farmer, who sacrifices his passion to support his son Arundhavam's academic aspirations. Arundhavam, a bright student, dreams of becoming a doctor but faces significant hurdles due to the NEET examination. The film, set in 2017, highlights the emotional and societal challenges brought on by the examination system.

Cast and Crew of Anjaamai

The ensemble cast includes Vidharth, Vani Bhojan, Rahman, Krithik Mohan, and Rekha Sivan. The film's cinematography has been handled by Karthick, while Raghav Prasad has provided the music. Ramsudharshan is credited with editing the movie. Dream Warrior Pictures has presented this socially driven drama.

Reception of Anjaamai

Anjaamai received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release earlier this year. While the performances and storyline were appreciated, critics noted the pacing as a drawback. The film's depiction of the NEET controversy has garnered attention for its relevance and social commentary. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.8 / 10.