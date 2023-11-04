India vs South Africa World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Telecast

India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match will mark the clash of the titans in the ongoing ICC tournament. Both the teams have kept forward their top-notch game in the series. While India has won all 7 tournaments it has played so far, South Africa currently sits at number 2 on the points table with 6 win out of 7, and 12 points in their kitty. India has already qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals. If South Africa wins against India, it will also enter the Top 4 club for the semi-finals. However, if they lose tomorrow's match, South Africa will need to win its remaining match against Afghanistan to ensure a seat in Top 2. India, meanwhile, is leading the score table with 14 runs. It previously scored a phenomenal win against Sri Lanka, wrapping up their innings in just 55 runs.

The match between India and South Africa will be played on Virat Kohli's birthday, and there are a lot of expectations from the former skipper to score a century and create a new record of being a batsman with maximum centuries in ODI format. He has missed the target twice now in the World Cup. India has also received another shock as Hardik Pandya is out of the remaining World Cup matches due to his ligament tear. We can expect to see no change in the Playing XI for this match, as both Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have shown their calibre to perform.

On the other hand, opponents South Africa has only lost one match, against Netherlands. It has the highest net run rate in the tournament, after scoring wins with huge run difference. Eden Gardens have been one of the best grounds for team South Africa. It comes ready with the best batting lineup as well as several game changers. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen may face challenge fro Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. However, today's match is a completely unpredictable one.

India vs South Africa ICC World Cup match will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 5. The game will begin at 2pm IST, while the toss will be at 1.30pm IST.

India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5, while the final will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This World Cup, 10 teams have joined the tournament — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. India has already qualified for the semi-finals, while South Africa is likely to enter the club.

How to watch India vs South Africa Live World Cup match in India

All the World Cup 2023 matches, including the one that is being played today, are being live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hostar. This means, one doesn't need a subscription plan to watch these matches, they only need to login to their accounts. Disney+ Hotstar offers three subscription plans in India — Mobile, Super and Premium. These subscription plans can be availed through prepaid recharge plans. You can watch the match in HD format with your smartphone, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as smart televisions, like Samsung Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV, in the comfort of your home.

The live telecast of the World Cup matches is available on Star Sports Network. For regional content on World Cup 2023, one can watch the following channels

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Telugu HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Tamil HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Kannada

If you are not in India but still wish to watch the World Cup 2023 matches from other parts of the world, we have curated a list of options from where you can watch the live stream:

Region/Country Channel Afghanistan Ariana TV, Ariana News, Ariana TV website, www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501, Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW, Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar South America/Mexico ESPN+ Maldives SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Nepal SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4, HubSports 5, StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk, Kiki app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

