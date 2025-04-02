Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series Design Teased in Official Renders Ahead of April 10 Launch

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is teased in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light (translated from Chinese) shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 12:49 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series Design Teased in Official Renders Ahead of April 10 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • The launch will take place on April 10 in China at 7:00pm local time
  • Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Oppo will unveil the Find X8 Ultra on April 10 in China alongside the Find X8s and Find X8s+ models. Just days before the official launch, the Chinese smartphone brand released official images, revealing the design of the upcoming devices. The renders suggest a hole punch display design and circular-shaped camera modules. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s and Find X8s+ are confirmed to come in three colourways with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum 1TB of onboard storage. 

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series Design Revealed

Through multiple posts on Weibo, Oppo has detailed the design of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s, and Find X8s+. The teasers show the handset in multiple colour options with a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display. The screen has narrow bezels. The rear camera setup of the devices is visible in the teaser images; they are arranged in a circular camera module with Hasselblad branding in the middle. The flash is arranged on the left corner of the rear panel.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra appears to have a flat display, and its design resembles the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. All three handsets appear to lack an alert slider and instead feature a single button along the side of the device.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is shown off in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light (translated from Chinese) shades. The Oppo Find X8s is shown in Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, Island Blue, and Hoshino Black (translated from Chinese) colours, while the Find X8s+ is teased in Moonlight White, Hoshino Black, and Hyacinth Purple (translated from Chinese) colours. They are already confirmed to be available with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum 1TB storage.

Oppo will host the launch event of Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s, and Find X8s+ on April 10 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). Alongside the new phones, the company will unveil the Oppo Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Pad 4 Pro tablet, and Enco Free 4 earbuds.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ are expected to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip.

 

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8s, Oppo Find X8 Plus, Oppo
