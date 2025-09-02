Technology News
A Minecraft Movie to Stream on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Fantasy Adventure Film Online

A Minecraft Movie has been one of the biggest hits at the box office in 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 17:27 IST
A Minecraft Movie to Stream on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Fantasy Adventure Film Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa, hits OTT soon after a grand theatrical release

  • The film follows the life of five friends who enter the Minecraft world
  • The film has had a sucessful theatrical run since its March 2025 release
  • It will soon be available for streaming on JioHotstar
After a grand theatrical release in March 2025, Jason Momoa's fantasy adventure film, A Minecraft Movie, is all set to debut this month on an OTT platform. It was one of the biggest hits at the box office this year. Following the game adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehog, this adventure quickly caught the audience's attention and became their favourite. For the gamer fans who can't get enough of their favourite games on the screen, this movie, A Minecraft Movie, is ready to hit the digital platform soon in India.

When and Where to Watch A Minecraft Movie

The Jason Momoa-starrer A Minecraft Movie will soon be available for streaming on JioHotstar from September 4. It will be available for watching in English and Hindi (dubbed).

Cast and Crew

A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hass and written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, and Neil Widener. The cast includes Jason Momoa in the leading role, while other cast members include Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, Rachel House, Allan Henry, Moana Williams, and Mark Wright.

The Storyline

The movie follows the story of five friends busy with their daily lives. They suddenly enter the wild blocky world of Minecraft. However, the only way out is for they to team up and save the day. The team faces some challenges, fighting the grumpy evil threats, so that they can enter the real world again.

For that, they must create a creative and challenging learning experience of the weird and wonderful rules of the cubic world. The movie isn't only about smashing blocks. It is a mixture of adventure, comedy and emotions.

Reception

A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa as the lead, which soon became a fan favourite, is ready to stream in India on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.6/10.

 

Realme’s 10,000mAh Battery Phone Teased to Enter Mass Production in Early 2026
Razer Pro Click V2 and V2 Vertical Review: Productivity Mice with Gaming Guts
A Minecraft Movie to Stream on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Fantasy Adventure Film Online

