Realme’s 10,000mAh Battery Phone Teased to Enter Mass Production in Early 2026

Realme showcased a GT 7 concept phone with a 10,000mAh battery in May.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2025 15:25 IST
Realme’s 10,000mAh Battery Phone Teased to Enter Mass Production in Early 2026

Photo Credit: Realme

The concept Realme GT 7 handset comes with 320W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Realme's 10,000mAh battery phone is said to enter mass production in 2026
  • The development was confirmed by Realme Vice President Chase Xu on Weibo
  • Realme earlier unveiled a GT concept with 10,000mAh and 320W charging
Realme recently showcased a concept smartphone equipped with a 15,000mAh battery. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce another handset featuring a massive battery, but instead of being a concept, it is set to arrive as a mass-market device. A company official has teased that a Realme smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery will enter production in early 2026, potentially hinting at its public availability in the same year.

Realme's 10,000mAh Concept Phone Launch

This information comes from Weibo. A user on the microblogging platform asked Realme Vice President Chase Xu about the production timeline of the company's 10,000mAh handset. In a reply, the official said, “Beginning of the year”.

realme 10000mah battery phone weibo Realme

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

The official's response confirms that Realme's 10,000mAh battery smartphone will enter mass production in early 2026. While details about its launch timeline are yet to be revealed, we can expect it to be released in the same year.

Notably, the China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) unveiled a Realme GT 7 concept smartphone in India in May. The handset was equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and 320W fast charging support. At the time, the company said that it used an "ultra-high silicon-content anode battery, with a 10 percent silicon ratio. The Realme GT 7 concept phone was advertised to have an energy density of 887Wh/L.

Despite this, the handset measured under 8.5mm in thickness and tipped the scales at just over 200g. This was due to the usage of a Mini Diamond Architecture, which helped rearrange the internal layout to make space for the massive battery. While it was showcased, the concept phone is yet to be made commercially available.

It remains unknown if the Realme GT 7 concept phone is the handset being referred to by the Realme official.

Notably, Realme's latest concept device is the 15,000mAh Battery Phone, unveiled at the 828 Fan Festival in China last week. According to the company, it can function as a portable power station that can be used to charge other devices, such as smartphones and wearables, via a wired connection.

The Realme concept phone can provide up to 18 hours of video recording, up to 30 hours of gaming, and up to five days of normal usage on a single charge. Additionally, users will also be able to extract up to three months of standby time in flight mode.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
World’s First “All-Frequency” 6G Chipset Unveiled by Researchers

