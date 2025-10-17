Technology News
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reportedly Set for OTT Debut Soon: All You Need to Know

The Fantastic Four: First Steps follows Marvel’s first family on their cosmic adventure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 October 2025 18:00 IST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reportedly Set for OTT Debut Soon: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps now streaming on JioHotstar. Know its cast, plot, and buzz

Highlights
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps explores the origins of Marvel’s first
  • Now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar
  • Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a fast-paced, visually stunning superhero adventure film that showcases Marvel's first family with heart and style. This movie is directed by Matt Shakman; it charts the adventures. The emotional stakes skyrocket when Galactus demands Reed Richards and Sue Storm's unborn child, in order to save Earth. A smart, visually ambitious film, it combines stellar performances, superior design work, and real humanity – and brings a heart, some wit, and awe-inspiring cosmic scale to the Fantastic Four story.

When and Where to Watch

Reports suggest that The Fantastic Four: First Steps could make its OTT debut in October, based on the pattern of other MCU arrivals. Like others, the film is expected to be available on JioHotstar. However, an official confirmation is yet to arrive. 

Trailer and Plot

The official of The Fantastic Four: First Steps hints at a majestic trip for the four explorers that ends badly after they are hit by cosmic radiation. Based on a scientific discovery, moments later, life is uncomfortably changed.

It follows their battle as they attempt to comprehend and harness their new superpowers and unite in the face of a new enemy who threatens mankind.

Cast and Crew

Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the film was produced by Kevin Feige and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Ralph Ineson lends his voice to Galactus.

Reception

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. It has a 7.2/10 IMDb rating.

 

Comments

JioHotstar, OTT, OTT release
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
