Our Fault Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace Starrer

The wait is finally over for fans of Spanish romance drama! “Our Fault” (Culpa Nuestra), the long-awaited sequel to “My Fault” and “Your Fault”. Here, it brings Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace together in yet another whirlwind of love, jealousy, and redemption. Isla is the smoking-hot third and ultimate instalment of the Culpables trilogy, and it provides a raw, emotional conclusion to Nick & Noah's story, with someone longing for you so addicted to your touches that they can't let go.

When and Where to Watch

‘Our Fault' was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in October 2025. If you've been with Nick and Noah's love story since the beginning, this is the big finish you don't want to miss.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer for ‘Our Fault' (Culpa Nuestra) promises a veritable rollercoaster of feels. Nick and Noah are back with new challenges, and the strength of their love is questioned. Their love for one another is unyielding; however, as her sense of empowerment grows, so does the divide that pulls them in different directions as she continues to learn new ways to think about his odyssey.

It is these that the themes are taken farther, as it were, in this story and brought to a resolution: themes of forgiveness, finding oneself again, and righting the reckless indiscretion of youth. It all passed through Spain's rich life and modern lines of romance.

Cast and Crew

The movie is based on Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables novels, directed by Domingo González and produced by Pokeepsie Films, and stars Gabriel Guevara as Nick and Nicole Wallace as Noah.

Reception

Since its release, there has been a lot of social buzz. The movie runs for about 115 minutes, and on IMDb, Our Fault has a 5.7/10 rating.