Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025)'s 55-inch and 65-inch variants offer 34W audio output.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 12:31 IST
Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series runs on Google TV with Patchwall UI

Highlights
  • The TVs use Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology
  • Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
  • They offer a Kids Mode feature with a parental lock
Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series was launched in India on Thursday. The new smart TV lineup comes with QLED displays with a 4K resolution. It is offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes. The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro smart TV series runs on a Quad Core A5 chip coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The new smart TVs also feature a MagiQ technology that is claimed to enhance colours. They are equipped with Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine and support HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision. The new QLED TV X Pro series will go on sale through Flipkart.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) Series Price in India, Availability

Price of the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) smart TV series starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base model with a 43-inch screen. The 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, while the 65-inch version is priced at Rs. 64,999. The new series will go on sale starting April 16 through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. 

During the launch event, the brand also confirmed that a new Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32-inch variant will be available in May. Pricing details for the 32-inch TV will be revealed at a later date. 

Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) Specifications

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series is offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch displays with 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate. They use Xiaomi's propriety Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology and DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology. 

The 43-inch model has a 30W speaker unit, whereas the 55-inch and 65-inch variants have a speaker unit with 34W audio output. They support Xiaomi Sound, Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual: X technology. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) models run on Quad Core A55 chip alongside Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. They pack 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. They come with a MagiQ feature that is claimed to deliver vibrant, true-to-life colours. Xiaomi has also included a Filmmaker mode.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series runs on Google TV with Xiaomi's own Patchwall UI. The series has Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. All three models feature Xiaomi TV+, a platform that provides free access to live channels. They support Apple AirPlay 2, and there is inbuilt Google Chromecast and Miracast. They have an inbuilt Google Voice Assistant that lets users navigate the TV with voice commands. They offer a Kids Mode feature with a parental lock.

The new Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series ships with a remote with a numerical keypad. It has features such as Quick Wake and Quick Settings. The TVs include three HDMI ports with support for eARC, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV connector, Antenna input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 65-inch variant measures 1445 x75 x833, while the 55-inch and 45-inch models measure 1226 x76 x711mm and 57x72x563mm (without stand), respectively.

 

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (43-Inch)

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (43-Inch)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 957x72x563mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (55-Inch)

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (55-Inch)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1226x76 x711mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (65-Inch)

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (65-Inch)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1445x75x833mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: Xiaomi X Pro QLED, Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
