Technology News
English Edition

Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Accessories

Asus Marshmallow Keyboard, Silent Ergo mouse, and 65W Type-C GaN chargers are now available on Swiggy Instamart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 11:42 IST
Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Accessories

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus accessories are available alongside daily essentials on Swiggy Instamart

Highlights
  • Asus 65W Type-C universal adapter now available for quick delivery
  • Asus has also been associated with Zepto since January
  • Swiggy Instamart recently started doorstep delivery of smartphones
Advertisement

Asus has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to provide doorstep delivery of its accessories in India. The Taiwanese manufacturer announced its association with the instant delivery platform on Wednesday. With this partnership, shoppers in select Indian cities can order different Asus accessories, including keyboard, mouse, and chargers, on Swiggy Instamart. Products, including the Asus Marshmallow Keyboard, Silent Ergo Mouse, and 65W Type-C GaN chargers, are now available alongside daily essentials on Swiggy Instamart. Notably, in January, Asus partnered with Zepto to make select computer peripherals available on the quick-commerce platform.

Asus Accessories to Be Delivered by Swiggy Instamart in Minutes

In a press release, Asus announced that it has teamed up with Swiggy Instamart to launch 10-minute delivery of its accessories in select cities. Asus keyboard, mouse, and chargers will be available on the instant delivery platform for doorstep delivery in cities like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Pune.

The Asus 65W Type-C universal adapter (Black) and 65W Type-C GaN universal adapter (Black) are currently available for quick delivery on Swiggy Instamart. Keyboards like the KW100 Marshmallow keyboard (Beige) and the CW100 wireless keyboard (Green) and mouse combo are also offered for sale. Further, Asus is selling its MD102 Silent Ergo mouse, MW103 Wireless Silent mouse, MD100 Marshmallow multi device Wireless mouse and more on the quick commerce platform. They are advertised to be delivered in 10 minutes of receiving the order.

Meanwhile, Asus has also been associated with Zepto since January this year and sells some of its keyboards and mice in select Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Swiggy Instamart had recently started doorstep delivery of smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi to customers in select locations, including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune. The service is confirmed to roll out to additional cities soon. Instamart's rival Blinkit also offers similar smartphone delivery services in several Indian cities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus, Swiggy Instamart, Asus Accessories
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Launch Later This Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Related Stories

Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Accessories
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser
  3. Samsung Brings New Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models With One UI 7
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Launched in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  6. Dell Pro, Pro Plus and Pro Premium Series of AI PCs Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 10 Launch
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Teased to Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Accessories
  2. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Launch Later This Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  3. Dinosaurs Weren’t Doomed Before the Asteroid Hit, New Research Suggests
  4. Aadhaar App With Facial Recognition-Based Authentication Unveiled by UIDAI
  5. iPhone 17 Air New Leaked Dummy Images Back Up Rumours About Thin Form Factor
  6. Mastercard, Kraken Team Up to Scale Card-Based Crypto Spending in UK, Europe
  7. Dell Pro, Pro Plus and Pro Premium AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen 300 CPUs Launched in India
  8. EU Regulator ESMA Warns of Crypto-Linked Financial Stability Risks
  9. Hades 2 to Be Timed Console Exclusive on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Supergiant Games Confirms
  10. Spotify Refutes Claims That Premium Subscription Tier Will Include Ads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »