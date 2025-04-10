Asus has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to provide doorstep delivery of its accessories in India. The Taiwanese manufacturer announced its association with the instant delivery platform on Wednesday. With this partnership, shoppers in select Indian cities can order different Asus accessories, including keyboard, mouse, and chargers, on Swiggy Instamart. Products, including the Asus Marshmallow Keyboard, Silent Ergo Mouse, and 65W Type-C GaN chargers, are now available alongside daily essentials on Swiggy Instamart. Notably, in January, Asus partnered with Zepto to make select computer peripherals available on the quick-commerce platform.

Asus Accessories to Be Delivered by Swiggy Instamart in Minutes

In a press release, Asus announced that it has teamed up with Swiggy Instamart to launch 10-minute delivery of its accessories in select cities. Asus keyboard, mouse, and chargers will be available on the instant delivery platform for doorstep delivery in cities like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Pune.

The Asus 65W Type-C universal adapter (Black) and 65W Type-C GaN universal adapter (Black) are currently available for quick delivery on Swiggy Instamart. Keyboards like the KW100 Marshmallow keyboard (Beige) and the CW100 wireless keyboard (Green) and mouse combo are also offered for sale. Further, Asus is selling its MD102 Silent Ergo mouse, MW103 Wireless Silent mouse, MD100 Marshmallow multi device Wireless mouse and more on the quick commerce platform. They are advertised to be delivered in 10 minutes of receiving the order.

Meanwhile, Asus has also been associated with Zepto since January this year and sells some of its keyboards and mice in select Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Swiggy Instamart had recently started doorstep delivery of smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi to customers in select locations, including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune. The service is confirmed to roll out to additional cities soon. Instamart's rival Blinkit also offers similar smartphone delivery services in several Indian cities.