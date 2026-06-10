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Canva Rolls Out Offline Mode That Enables Content Creation Without an Internet Connection

Canva said its latest feature is geared towards mobile-first users, students, educators, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 16:28 IST
Canva Rolls Out Offline Mode That Enables Content Creation Without an Internet Connection

Photo Credit: Canva

The company explained that users can save their designs for offline access

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Highlights
  • Canva Offline is designed to work without internet access
  • Users get 14 days offline access when the feature is enabled
  • It is available at no additional cost to all Canva users
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Canva on Wednesday announced the rollout of Canva Offline. It is a new feature designed to let users continue creating and editing designs even without internet access. The company said it is addressing one of the most frequently requested capabilities from its global user community. Offline Mode allows users to keep working on their projects while travelling, commuting, attending classes, or working in areas with unreliable connectivity. It is geared towards mobile-first users, students, educators, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Canva  Lets Users Create Content Offline for Up to 14 Days

In a press note, Canva said that its new feature has been developed to remove connectivity as a barrier to creativity and productivity. It was first announced at the Canva Create event earlier this year and is finally rolling out to users.

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The company explained that users can save their designs for offline access. They will be able to continue to edit them across supported devices and formats without requiring an active internet connection. Changes made offline are automatically synced once connectivity is restored.

The feature is available at no additional cost to all Canva users. Canva said that users can continue creating and editing designs for up to 14 days without internet access after enabling offline support. To use the feature, they simply need to select the Make available offline option on a design before losing connectivity.

Separately, the company highlighted India as one of its fastest-growing markets and said Offline Mode was designed with the realities of mobile-first users in mind. Commenting on the rollout, Rob Kawalsky, Global Head of Product, Canva, said, “Offline mode reflects our commitment to building for the way India creates today: mobile-first, always moving, and full of ideas.”

Its rollout builds upon the recent launch of the Canva Connected App for Google Gemini. It is powered by Canva's proprietary foundation model. Designs created in Gemini are editable inside the Canva Editor, and teams can refine, remix, or hand them off to colleagues without having to start over. The move also brought Google's Nano Banana image generation model to Canva's Magic Layers feature.

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Further reading: Canva, Canva Offline
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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