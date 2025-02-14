Technology News
English Edition

JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Subscription Details, Benefits, and More

JioHotstar is finally here, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out the subscription prices of this new platform.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 February 2025 15:16 IST
JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Subscription Details, Benefits, and More

JioHotstar app is now available on App Store and Play Store

Highlights
  • JioHotstar subscription plans start from Rs 149 for 3 months
  • Users can get access to all the content with these plans
  • JioHotstar subscription plans are available on a monthly and yearly basis
Advertisement

The biggest merger in the OTT industry in India is here. JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have merged to create a new OTT platform called JioHotstar. The latest OTT platform brings a wide range of web series and movies from both streaming platforms. Interestingly, the company has revealed that JioHotstar will offer customers different subscription plans so they can have the best viewing experience. Moreover, the brand also offers a free tier for the streaming service. So, if you are still looking for details about the new JioHotstar subscription plans, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking in-depth about all the JioHotstar subscription plans, along with their prices, benefits, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

JioHotstar Subscription Plans List

JioHotstar is currently offering its customers three paid subscription plans. Here's what you need to know: 

JioHotstar Mobile Plan 

To start with the basic plan, the JioHostar Mobile plan is priced at Rs. 149 for three months. The plan also comes with a yearly subscription model that comes with a price tag of Rs. 499 per year. This ad-supported plan allows users to watch all the content on the JioHotstar from one mobile device at a time. One can watch the content in 720p quality.

JioHotstar Super Plan 

Next in the line is the JioHotstar Super subscription plan. The plan comes with a price tag of Rs 299 for three months. The plan also comes with a yearly subscription model that is priced at Rs. 899 per year. Just like the Mobile plan, this plan is also ad-supported. That said, customers can enjoy all the content on any two devices at a time. Moreover, one can watch the content on all supported platforms, including mobile, web, Smart TVs, and more. Customers will be able to view the content in Full HD 1080p quality.

JioHotstar Premium Plan 

Lastly, we have the JioHotstar Premium subscription plan. This top-end plan is available with monthly and yearly subscriptions. It is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. The top-tier model also gives you access to JioHotstar content on up to four devices at a time. Just like the Super plan, you can watch content on all supported platforms. Moreover, users can enjoy an ad-free experience with this plan, except for Live content. Apart from this, customers can also view the content in 4K 2160p quality. The plan also supports Dolby Vision as well. 

jiohotstar 1 JioHotstar

JioHotstar subscription details.

 

JioHotstar Subscription Benefits 

The JioHotstar subscription offers customers some interesting benefits. First, customers can watch unlimited Live sports on the OTT platform, including cricket, tennis grand slams, Premier League, and more. Users can also watch the latest Indian movies, series, and Hotstar Specials on the platform. 

Moreover, one can watch Star serials before premiere on TV on the new JioHotstar application. Users can also watch all the Disney+ originals, international movies, web series, and more on the new OTT platform. Users will also get access to international studios like HBO, Pixar, Star Wars, Peacock, Paramount+, National Geographic, and more. 

Can We Watch JioHotstar for Free?

JioStar has revealed that it has introduced a free-tier model for the customers. Users can watch the content on the platform for free, though it will be more like the freemium model, meaning that it will be ad-supported. That said, at the time of writing, there is no clarity on the type of content users can watch with the free model. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 

Why am I getting Advertisements as a paid user on JioHotstar?

Customers who have opted for Mobile and Super plans will get ads on content. Only subscribers with a Premium membership can get an ad-free experience. However, one can use the Ads Free Add-on, priced at Rs 200 per year over your existing subscription, to upgrade for an ad-free experience.

Is JioHotstar free?

Yes, JioHotstar also offers customers a free tier service.

What will happen to Hotstar subscription after the merger?

Your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will be transferred to the JioHotstar subscription. Users need to log in to the platform to continue the benefits. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, JioCinema
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
China's Baidu to Make Latest Ernie AI Model Open-Source as Competition Heats Up
TikTok Returns on Apple, Google US App Stores as President Trump Delays Ban

Related Stories

JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Subscription Details, Benefits, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Streaming Platform Is Now Official: All Details
  2. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Tim Cook Teases Launch Event Next Week, Could Be iPhone SE 4
  4. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  5. JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Benefits, and More
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Will Be Powered by a Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Historical Records Unveil 16th Century Transylvania’s Climate Struggles
  2. Android 16 Beta 2 Rolls Out to Beta Testers With New Camera Features, Privacy Improvements
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows Pre-Orders in Line With Series' Second Biggest Launch, Says Ubisoft
  4. Apple Secures Ultra-Thin Glass Supplier for Its Upcoming Foldable Device: Report
  5. Apple Confirmed to Partner With Alibaba in China for AI-Powered Apple Intelligence Features: Report
  6. Intel Ramps Up Efforts to Support Handheld Gaming Console Manufacturers WIth Dev Kits, Support Staff
  7. TikTok Returns on Apple, Google US App Stores as President Trump Delays Ban
  8. China's Baidu to Make Latest Ernie AI Model Open-Source as Competition Heats Up
  9. Telegram Adds AI-Powered Custom Sticker Search and Video Improvements
  10. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 16, 14, 14 Flip, S14, Zenbook 14, and Zenbook Duo in India; Gaming V16 Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »