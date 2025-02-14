The biggest merger in the OTT industry in India is here. JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have merged to create a new OTT platform called JioHotstar. The latest OTT platform brings a wide range of web series and movies from both streaming platforms. Interestingly, the company has revealed that JioHotstar will offer customers different subscription plans so they can have the best viewing experience. Moreover, the brand also offers a free tier for the streaming service. So, if you are still looking for details about the new JioHotstar subscription plans, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking in-depth about all the JioHotstar subscription plans, along with their prices, benefits, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans List

JioHotstar is currently offering its customers three paid subscription plans. Here's what you need to know:

JioHotstar Mobile Plan

To start with the basic plan, the JioHostar Mobile plan is priced at Rs. 149 for three months. The plan also comes with a yearly subscription model that comes with a price tag of Rs. 499 per year. This ad-supported plan allows users to watch all the content on the JioHotstar from one mobile device at a time. One can watch the content in 720p quality.

JioHotstar Super Plan

Next in the line is the JioHotstar Super subscription plan. The plan comes with a price tag of Rs 299 for three months. The plan also comes with a yearly subscription model that is priced at Rs. 899 per year. Just like the Mobile plan, this plan is also ad-supported. That said, customers can enjoy all the content on any two devices at a time. Moreover, one can watch the content on all supported platforms, including mobile, web, Smart TVs, and more. Customers will be able to view the content in Full HD 1080p quality.

JioHotstar Premium Plan

Lastly, we have the JioHotstar Premium subscription plan. This top-end plan is available with monthly and yearly subscriptions. It is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. The top-tier model also gives you access to JioHotstar content on up to four devices at a time. Just like the Super plan, you can watch content on all supported platforms. Moreover, users can enjoy an ad-free experience with this plan, except for Live content. Apart from this, customers can also view the content in 4K 2160p quality. The plan also supports Dolby Vision as well.

JioHotstar subscription details.

JioHotstar Subscription Benefits

The JioHotstar subscription offers customers some interesting benefits. First, customers can watch unlimited Live sports on the OTT platform, including cricket, tennis grand slams, Premier League, and more. Users can also watch the latest Indian movies, series, and Hotstar Specials on the platform.

Moreover, one can watch Star serials before premiere on TV on the new JioHotstar application. Users can also watch all the Disney+ originals, international movies, web series, and more on the new OTT platform. Users will also get access to international studios like HBO, Pixar, Star Wars, Peacock, Paramount+, National Geographic, and more.

Can We Watch JioHotstar for Free?

JioStar has revealed that it has introduced a free-tier model for the customers. Users can watch the content on the platform for free, though it will be more like the freemium model, meaning that it will be ad-supported. That said, at the time of writing, there is no clarity on the type of content users can watch with the free model.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why am I getting Advertisements as a paid user on JioHotstar?

Customers who have opted for Mobile and Super plans will get ads on content. Only subscribers with a Premium membership can get an ad-free experience. However, one can use the Ads Free Add-on, priced at Rs 200 per year over your existing subscription, to upgrade for an ad-free experience.

Is JioHotstar free?

Yes, JioHotstar also offers customers a free tier service.

What will happen to Hotstar subscription after the merger?

Your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will be transferred to the JioHotstar subscription. Users need to log in to the platform to continue the benefits.