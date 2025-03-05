Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans

Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans

Reliance Jio currently offers JioTV and JioCloud as two complimentary services along with its prepaid recharge plans.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 17:08 IST
Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans

Photo Credit: Reuters

Select Reliance Jio plans offer a complimentary ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio removes JioCinema from prepaid recharge plans
  • Its other OTT benefits include Netflix, Amazon Prime, and ZEE5-SonyLIV
  • Jio’s Rs. 195 and Rs. 949 plans include JioHotstar subscriptions
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has quietly removed an OTT benefit from its prepaid mobile recharge plans. The telecommunications service provider no longer bundles JioCinema as an add-on benefit with recharges. This move is said to be enforced following the introduction of JioHotstar, the streaming service launched as a result of the amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, Reliance Jio users can still get a complimentary subscription to the new JioHotstar with select prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription

Prepaid recharge plans on the Reliance Jio website no longer mention JioCinema as a benefit. This applies to plans ranging from Rs. 249 with a 28-day validity to the 365-day Rs. 3,599 plan. Post removal, Jio currently offers JioTV and JioCloud as two complimentary services.

While not official, this benefit has been removed since JioCinema has moved on from being a standalone streaming platform. Its services, along with its catalogue of films and shows, has been merged with Disney+ Hotstar to form JioHotstar. Notably, JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Meanwhile, Jio still offers other OTT platforms as complimentary with its entertainment packs. This includes Amazon Prime Video, FanCode, JioSaavn Pro, Netflix, and ZEE5-SonyLIV combo. Subscribers can also get subscriptions to JioHotstar's ad-supported plan with the Rs. 195 and Rs. 949 prepaid recharges. These plans offer a 28-day and 90-day validity, respectively. While the Rs. 195 plan is advertised as a data-only Cricket Pack with a total of 15GB of high-speed internet, the Rs. 949 recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day.

After exhausting the plan's data allowance, the download speed will be lowered to 64kbps, as per the telecommunications operator.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Prepaid, Reliance Jio Prepaid plans, Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge, Jio prepaid plans, JioCinema
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Main Story Is Reportedly 30-40 Hours Long

Related Stories

Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  4. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G and Other Phones
  6. Firefly's Moon Lander Just Made History with a Successful Touchdown
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  3. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  7. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  9. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »