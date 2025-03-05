Reliance Jio has quietly removed an OTT benefit from its prepaid mobile recharge plans. The telecommunications service provider no longer bundles JioCinema as an add-on benefit with recharges. This move is said to be enforced following the introduction of JioHotstar, the streaming service launched as a result of the amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, Reliance Jio users can still get a complimentary subscription to the new JioHotstar with select prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription

Prepaid recharge plans on the Reliance Jio website no longer mention JioCinema as a benefit. This applies to plans ranging from Rs. 249 with a 28-day validity to the 365-day Rs. 3,599 plan. Post removal, Jio currently offers JioTV and JioCloud as two complimentary services.

While not official, this benefit has been removed since JioCinema has moved on from being a standalone streaming platform. Its services, along with its catalogue of films and shows, has been merged with Disney+ Hotstar to form JioHotstar. Notably, JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Meanwhile, Jio still offers other OTT platforms as complimentary with its entertainment packs. This includes Amazon Prime Video, FanCode, JioSaavn Pro, Netflix, and ZEE5-SonyLIV combo. Subscribers can also get subscriptions to JioHotstar's ad-supported plan with the Rs. 195 and Rs. 949 prepaid recharges. These plans offer a 28-day and 90-day validity, respectively. While the Rs. 195 plan is advertised as a data-only Cricket Pack with a total of 15GB of high-speed internet, the Rs. 949 recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day.

After exhausting the plan's data allowance, the download speed will be lowered to 64kbps, as per the telecommunications operator.

