Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Drop is a gripping psychological thriller which starts from a simple date and turns into a web of unexpected, sinister events. A young woman starts getting unsettling messages after a date, and then her world turns upside down, and many things unravel. Although there is nothing safe for her. There is a tense environment with bone-chilling twists. Drop navigates terrifying situations between the danger and trust line. With its strong narrative and great performances, the movie leaves a question about the safety of the moments that look really ordinary to us at times, but are not.

When and Where to Watch Drop

The movie will be available to watch on JioHotstar from August 11, 2025. At first, it streamed on Peacock. Viewers can watch from their homescreens.

Trailer and Plot of Drop

Drop's official trailer seems to be a normal setup at the start, but turns out to be an unpredictable incident and then a thrilling one. The trailer gives a glimpse of a girl who went out on a date, and when she comes back, she gets to know that someone is following her every activity and blackmails her to do different things, which are violent and unethical. This casual-looking date turned into a nightmare and unleashed many twists in front of her. There is a fear in her mind and a quest for survival. The movie will leave you questioning the safety of the moments which actually seem very normal but convert to chaos in real life.

Cast and Crew of Drop

The movie includes a stellar cast with Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jacob Robinson, Violett Beane and more. It has been directed by Christopher Landon. Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach have written it. Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Cameron Fuller, and Bradley Fuller produced it under Blumhouse Productions.

Reception and Buzz:

The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10. Before its release, it created a lot of buzz on social media. The reviews that it got were mixed, although the film was praised for its strong performance.