Technology News
English Edition

Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

She goes on one date. The messages start. And suddenly—nothing feels safe. Watch Drop, streaming August 11 only on JioCinema’s Peacock Hub.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 August 2025 11:00 IST
Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Watch Drop on Jiohotstar Streaming from August 11

Highlights
  • A simple date spirals into paranoia and chilling revelations
  • Nothing feels safe—not him, not the room, not even herself
  • Streaming from August 11 on Peacock Hub via JioCinema
Advertisement

Drop is a gripping psychological thriller which starts from a simple date and turns into a web of unexpected, sinister events. A young woman starts getting unsettling messages after a date, and then her world turns upside down, and many things unravel. Although there is nothing safe for her. There is a tense environment with bone-chilling twists. Drop navigates terrifying situations between the danger and trust line. With its strong narrative and great performances, the movie leaves a question about the safety of the moments that look really ordinary to us at times, but are not.

When and Where to Watch Drop

The movie will be available to watch on JioHotstar from August 11, 2025. At first, it streamed on Peacock. Viewers can watch from their homescreens.

Trailer and Plot of Drop

Drop's official trailer seems to be a normal setup at the start, but turns out to be an unpredictable incident and then a thrilling one. The trailer gives a glimpse of a girl who went out on a date, and when she comes back, she gets to know that someone is following her every activity and blackmails her to do different things, which are violent and unethical. This casual-looking date turned into a nightmare and unleashed many twists in front of her. There is a fear in her mind and a quest for survival. The movie will leave you questioning the safety of the moments which actually seem very normal but convert to chaos in real life.

Cast and Crew of Drop

The movie includes a stellar cast with Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jacob Robinson, Violett Beane and more. It has been directed by Christopher Landon. Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach have written it. Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Cameron Fuller, and Bradley Fuller produced it under Blumhouse Productions.

Reception and Buzz:

The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10. Before its release, it created a lot of buzz on social media. The reviews that it got were mixed, although the film was praised for its strong performance.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Drop, StreamingAugust11, PeacockHub, JioCinema, PsychologicalThriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Reaches $4 Trillion Valuation After Solid Results
Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Boys Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Related Stories

Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
#Latest Stories
  1. Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Dating Reality Show
  2. Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Boys Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Gold Defies Physics: Remains Solid at 14x Its Melting Point in Superheating Experiment
  6. New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection
  7. Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
  8. Supergiant Star Wd1-9 Investigated: Know Everything about New Findings and Insights from Supergiant Star
  9. Australia’s First Orbital Rocket Eris Fails at Historic Launch
  10. Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte Now Streaming on JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »