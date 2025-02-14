Technology News
JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched, Combines JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

JioHotstar will let viewers watch shows, movies, and live sports without requiring a subscription.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 February 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: JioStar

Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to transition their subscriptions

Highlights
  • The free tier is likely to contain ads
  • JioHotstar subscription plans start at Rs. 149
  • At launch, JioHotstar has a userbase of 50 crore
JioHotstar, the new streaming platform created by bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, was launched by JioStar on Friday. The newly created platform will host the entire content library of both the over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Apart from shows and movies from the two merging entities, the platform will also host content from various international studios and streaming platforms. The JV has also announced a free tier for the streaming service. Notably, the JioStar joint venture was formed in November 2024 after the successful merger of Viacom18 and Star India.

JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched

In a press release, JioStar announced the launch of JioHotstar and shared details about the new streaming platform. The company said the new platform will feature roughly 300,000 hours of content as well as live sports coverage.

At launch, the platform will have a total user base of more than 50 crore by combining the users on both platforms. However, it is not clear whether the claimed number excludes duplicate accounts (people with both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar accounts). The new platform also gets a new logo, which is essentially the word JioHotstar alongside an asymmetrical seven-pointed star.

JioHotstar will be free to access and watch content for now. Users will not need a subscription to watch shows, movies, or live sports. However, it is unclear if certain content will be behind a paywall. The JV added that there are subscription plans for those “looking for an uninterrupted and enhanced experience.” This likely means that paying subscribers will not be shown ads, and they can stream the shows at a higher resolution.

Coming to subscriptions, existing subscribers of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will automatically be transitioned to the new platform. The company said these users will be able to set up their JioHotstar subscriptions when logging in the first time. New subscribers can browse through the platform's new plans starting at Rs. 149.

JioHotstar will feature content in 10 Indian languages across a wide range of genres and content formats. Viewers will be able to watch movies, shows, anime, documentaries, live sporting events, and more. The company also said the platform will showcase international premieres. Additionally, JioHotstar will also feature content from Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros., Discovery HBO, and Paramount.

The platform is also introducing a flagship initiative dubbed Sparks, which will spotlight “India's biggest digital creators” through unique formats.

Further reading: JioHotstar, JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
