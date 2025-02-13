JioHotstar, the speculated new platform emerging from the joint venture between Reliance and Disney Star, could reportedly launch soon. As per a report, the social media page of JioStar made a cryptic post hinting at the launch of the new over-the-top streaming platform that will combine JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Separately, several users have reported online that JioCinema is cancelling their subscription autopay mandates, which has further led to the belief that the launch of the new platform could just be around the corner.

JioHotstar Could Launch Soon

On Wednesday, the official handle of JioStar, the joint venture of Viacom18 and Star India, reportedly posted a teaser video on X (formerly known as Twitter). While the tweet has since been taken down, the folks at Smartprix managed to take some screenshots. The short video reportedly included two sentences “A new era begins!” and “Stay tuned.” Captioning the post, the page reportedly said, “What happens when two worlds of entertainment merge in the universe?” No other details were shared.

The post is likely building up the launch of the new streaming platform that will combine the content from Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. Several netizens have started calling this planned platform “JioHotstar,” although no such name has been suggested by the official sources.

Several JioCinema users, including Gadgets 360 staff members, have recently noticed that the platform has started cancelling their subscription autopay mandate that renews the subscription once it expires. It is possible that the platform is not looking to add new subscribers as the new platform will soon arrive. However, others have also pointed out that they were able to purchase new monthly subscriptions.

Notably, Reliance Industries Limited announced the completion of a merger with the India business of global media house Walt Disney in November 2024. The merger also led to the creation of a joint venture between Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, and The Walt Disney Company. The JV was formed after the approval by the National Company Law Tribuna (NCLT) Mumbai, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and other regulatory authorities.

The joint venture also announced that they will be combining their assets including Star and Colors channels on the television side, and JioCinema and Hotstar on the digital front. The venture is being headed by Nita Ambani, who is the chairperson of the entity. The company now operates more than 100 television channels that produce more than 30,000 hours of content annually.