The upcoming Motorola Razr Fold was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in January. Recently, the smartphone maker announced that it will launch the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion in India on March 2. The tech firm could be preparing to bring FIFA Editions of both handsets, as their purported renders have surfaced online, revealing their design. The FIFA Editions of the upcoming two models suggest that they could sport a similar design to their standard counterparts. However, the Motorola Razr Fold FIFA Edition and the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion FIFA Edition could arrive with various aesthetic changes.

Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion FIFA Editions Design, Specifications (Expected)

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has managed to obtain the purported renders of the Motorola Razr Fold FIFA Edition and the Edge 70 Fusion FIFA Edition ahead of their launch. The leaked images suggest that the two phones will be unveiled with a few thematic changes from their standard counterparts, while the design appears to be largely similar. However, the company has yet to confirm the existence of the special edition of the two models.

Razr Fold FIFA Edition pic.twitter.com/fVWFSL6thG — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 27, 2026

The FIFA editions of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and the Razr Fold are shown to be equipped with textured back panels. Both handsets might carry triple rear camera units, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion's deco appears to have a gold border, too. The FIFA insignia and Motorola branding could be placed on the back panel, appearing in a golden shade. Under the FIFA logo, the images show “Official Smartphone Partner” branding.

edge 70 Fusion FIFA Edition pic.twitter.com/LwberJOqwf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 27, 2026

A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the models. On the front, the Motorola Razr Fold FIFA Edition and the Edge 70 Fusion FIFA Edition could sport hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion FIFA Edition is also shown to feature a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille on the back.

This comes soon after the company announced that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be launched in India on March 6. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, and Pantone Country Air colourways. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr Fold was unveiled in January at the CES 2026 event.