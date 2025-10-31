Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has finally landed on the OTT platform. This film is a prequel set in 300 CE, following Berme, a young tribal man linked to the Kantara forest. His life takes a turn when he is confronted by Prince Kulasekhara from the Bangra Kingdom. Further, the violence escalates when his foster mother is killed. The movie is high on action and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. Interestingly, it is reported that the Hindi version of the film will be available for streaming starting from November 27, 2025. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kantara: Chapter 1

This is a Kannada period drama that follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man who is a leader of the Kantara Tribe. The movie explores his clash with the King of Bangra Kingdom, called Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), whose exploitation of the forest and people raises the conflict. Furthermore, the guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga are awakened, only to fight the devil Kulashekara. The climactic battle is worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari, Mime Ramdas, and more. The music composition has been done by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematographer is Arvind Kashyap.

Reception of Kantara: Chapter 1

The film was theatrically released on October 02, 2025, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.5/10.