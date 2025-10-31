Technology News
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a Kannada Period Drama that has finally landed on the OTT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2025 15:06 IST
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: IMDb

Berme vs. Kulashekhara: A fierce clash to save Kantara’s fate

  • Kantara: Chapter 1 is a Kannada action Period Drama
  • It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has finally landed on the OTT platform. This film is a prequel set in 300 CE, following Berme, a young tribal man linked to the Kantara forest. His life takes a turn when he is confronted by Prince Kulasekhara from the Bangra Kingdom. Further, the violence escalates when his foster mother is killed. The movie is high on action and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. Interestingly, it is reported that the Hindi version of the film will be available for streaming starting from November 27, 2025. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kantara: Chapter 1

This is a Kannada period drama that follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man who is a leader of the Kantara Tribe. The movie explores his clash with the King of Bangra Kingdom, called Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), whose exploitation of the forest and people raises the conflict. Furthermore, the guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga are awakened, only to fight the devil Kulashekara. The climactic battle is worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari, Mime Ramdas, and more. The music composition has been done by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematographer is Arvind Kashyap.

Reception of Kantara: Chapter 1

The film was theatrically released on October 02, 2025, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.5/10.

 

Further reading: Kantara chapter 1, Kantara A Legened Chapter 1, Amazon Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked Again; Could Feature a 7,000mAh Battery
Bitcoin Slips to $109,000 as Traders React to Uncertainty Over Future US Fed Rate Cuts

