Bitcoin Trades Near $91,300 as Accumulation Signals Strengthen Across Crypto Market

Fresh accumulation and rising institutional flows help Bitcoin extend its upward momentum.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 November 2025 15:53 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/AronPW

Bitcoin extends its upward move as improving sentiment lifts momentum across major tokens

Highlights
  • Accumulation trends improve as BTC rebounds above key price levels
  • Altcoins show steady gains amidst easing volatility across the market
  • ETF inflows and macro signals boost confidence in a broader recovery
Bitcoin's price hovered near $91,300 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh) on Thursday as renewed buying interest and improving sentiment helped extend the market's recovery. The rebound follows a decisive move back above $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.3 lakh), supported by rising accumulation trends among large holders. Ethereum (ETH) traded around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.71 lakh). Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 81.5 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.71 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker, 

Altcoins Gain as Market Sentiment Strengthens

Altcoins extended their upward move on Thursday, supported by broader market momentum. Solana (SOL) climbed 3.1 percent to $143 (roughly Rs. 12.8 lakh), XRP gained 1.09 percent to $2.21 (roughly Rs. 0.20 lakh), and Binance Coin (BNB) rose 3.9 percent to $895 (roughly Rs. 0.80 lakh). Dogecoin (DOGE) increased two percent to $0.15 (roughly Rs. 13.78).

Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said the latest bounce reflected strengthening accumulation trends. “Bitcoin has climbed back above $91,000 as fresh buying interest and improving sentiment support a broader market rebound [...] At the same time, ETH whale wallets in the 10,000–100,000 range absorbed 440,000 ETH over the week, signalling growing conviction. If retail participation strengthens from here [...] A sustained breakout above this zone could further solidify bullish momentum and pave the way for new highs.”

Delta Exchange Research Analyst Riya Sehgal said the breakout was aligned with key technical levels. “A decisive daily close above $92,500 (roughly Rs. 82.6 lakh) could accelerate gains toward the $94,500–$95,000 (roughly Rs. 84.3 lakh–Rs. 84.9 lakh) zone [...] Ethereum is stabilising near $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.67 lakh), supported by $96 million (roughly Rs. 856 crore) in ETF inflows and rising institutional interest amidst growing expectations of a December Fed rate cut.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk highlighted improving volume and short-term structure. “In the last two out of four days, BTC ETFs have seen inflow, showing that institutional appetite for BTC is gradually picking up again. With that, US jobless claims, released yesterday, came less than expected and on similar lines with PPI released yesterday, overall building a good market structure for possible Fed cut.”

Market sentiment has strengthened steadily, supported by accumulation, ETF inflows and improving macro signals. Bitcoin may attempt a move toward $95,000 (roughly Rs. 84.9 lakh) if momentum persists, while any slip below $89,500 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh) could trigger consolidation near $87,000 (roughly Rs. 77.7 lakh).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Indrajaal Ranger Debuts as India’s First AI-Driven Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle

Featured
