Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special

Kevin Hart’s Acting My Age delivers energetic humour on ageing, family, and midlife chaos in a fun Netflix stand-up hour.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2025 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Acting My Age is now streaming online on Netflix from November 24, 2025.

Highlights
  • Kevin Hart turns midlife struggles into sharp, hilarious comedy.
  • Netflix special blends ageing humour, family chaos and raw honesty.
  • Light-hearted stand-up with mixed reviews but full of Hart’s energy.
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age is a comedian who is full of energy and life and gives his fifth Netflix special. He is in his mid-40s and turns his wisdom into exploring comedy's extreme. He is filmed live for his irrepressible flair of speaking, skewing the indignities of ageing from the stubbornness of body and the chaos occurring in family, showing that age doesn't mean you have to slow down. Within an hour, it is a raw and perfect reminder that laughter is the best anti-ageing serum.

When and Where to Watch

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age is now streaming online on Netflix from November 24, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer comes with a glimpse of Hart's comedy on adult experiences. This stand up comedy of Kevin Hart follows him as a funny personality packed with loads of laughter even at his 40s. He gives up on intimacy pills that fail. Besides, he also tell about the random injuries that sides the antics and together navigates the family dynamics. The show is light hearted with punches and he roasts beautifully the fashion world too with rapid fires. Hart welcomes maturity benefits and pitfalls both. He questions in a funny way whether reaching his age is a stop of fun or not

Cast and Crew

Kevin Hart is delivering the comedy himself in the show creating a big impact. The show has been directed by Leslie Small, and produced by HartBeat Productions. Cinematography is done by Guy Harding along with other camera operators involving Benjamin Centoducati & Juan Pablo Jara.

Reception

Critics praised the show saying it to be a light hearted one. Reviews give a polarized view about it. IMDb rating is 5.2 out of 10.

Latest Tech News »