Stephen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Stephen series has created significant anticipation across online platforms, with viewers praising its dark psychological tone, haunting visuals, and suspense-driven trailer.

Updated: 24 November 2025 23:02 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Stephen” is a Tamil psychological thriller streaming on Netflix from December 5

  • Psychological crime-thriller exploring the mind of a killer
  • Directed and written by Mithun Balaji
  • Stars Gomathi Shankar in the lead role
The shadowy corridors of human brains, where truth hides under deception, Stephen rises, a psychological thriller. It is a drama that straddles between sanity and insanity. Mithun Balaji directed the movie, stars Gomathi Shankar in the main role. This series is making its entry into OTT. Written by Balaji and Shankar, the film features a blend of cat-and-mouse games and delusions of haunting visuals. Its premiere is highly anticipated. Stephen commits to lingering over the credits roll, confessions and navigating guilt. The series also tells about the psyche of a killer.

When and Where to Watch

The series is available directly to your homes through Netflix from December 5, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The series trailer starts on Netflix with Gomathi Shankar as Stephen gazing at crimes, and intercuts with a flashbak that is dark. There are many twists in the story, with suspense and a psychological thriller. The plot of the series is quite engaging and will keep the audience gripped till the end. There is a tagline which says If we have a serial killer on our hands, then why? There is a psychiatric ward in which Stephen goes to treat a patient who easily confesses to murdering nine ladies, and then takes therapy sessions. The investigation goes on, which is really hooking and moving the audience towards the story.

Cast and Crew

The series has been directed and written by Mithun Balaji. Jayakumar & Mohan (JM Production House) have done the production. Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat, Namo Narayana and others are the actors.

Reception

The story is gripping with a strong narrative of a murderer confessing to those crimes. It is something that is catching the attention of the audience with a suspenseful plot. There's no IMDb rating yet.

 

Kuttram Purindhavam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

