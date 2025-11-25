Directed by Kazuaki Hashimoto, The Golden Combi is a Japanese comedy reality show that is back with its Season 2. The show returns with a new set of 16 contestants, where they will team up as 8 duos and compete to win the title of the “Best Golden Duo”. This season, the competition will get intense, and the challenges will get a lot more complex. Also, there will be eliminations too. The sequences of the show are super funny and entertaining.

When and Where to Watch The Golden Combi Season 2

The series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Golden Combi Season 2

The Golden Combi Season 2 will follow sixteen contestants, wherein each will be divided into 8 duos. That's when the ultimate battle of winning the title of The Best Golden Duo” will begin. The duos will have to compete through the comic challenges, where the game will become intense due to the unusual prompts and complex competitors. Also, a panel of 200 people from the audience will then judge them and highlight the least funny duo, which will follow the elimination process. For a twist, there will be a surprise redemption stage that will allow one eliminated duo to make a comeback in the show.

Cast and Crew of The Golden Combi Season 2

This show has been directed by Kazuaki Hashimoto, while the producers are Shigeo Ohtani, Hiroki Takei, and Mitsuhiro Ohno. The cast includes Chidori Daigo, Chidori Nobu, Ungirls Tanaka Takushi, Koyabu Kazutoya, and more.

Reception of The Golden Combi Season 2

The show has recently been released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.