The Golden Combi Season 2 is a Japanese Comedy Reality Show that is now streaming on digital screens. The show explores themes of laughter, competition, and humor.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Directed by Kazuaki Hashimoto, The Golden Combi is a Japanese comedy reality show that is back with its Season 2. The show returns with a new set of 16 contestants, where they will team up as 8 duos and compete to win the title of the “Best Golden Duo”. This season, the competition will get intense, and the challenges will get a lot more complex. Also, there will be eliminations too. The sequences of the show are super funny and entertaining.
The series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.
The Golden Combi Season 2 will follow sixteen contestants, wherein each will be divided into 8 duos. That's when the ultimate battle of winning the title of The Best Golden Duo” will begin. The duos will have to compete through the comic challenges, where the game will become intense due to the unusual prompts and complex competitors. Also, a panel of 200 people from the audience will then judge them and highlight the least funny duo, which will follow the elimination process. For a twist, there will be a surprise redemption stage that will allow one eliminated duo to make a comeback in the show.
This show has been directed by Kazuaki Hashimoto, while the producers are Shigeo Ohtani, Hiroki Takei, and Mitsuhiro Ohno. The cast includes Chidori Daigo, Chidori Nobu, Ungirls Tanaka Takushi, Koyabu Kazutoya, and more.
The show has recently been released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement