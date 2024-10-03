October is here, and along with the festivities in the air, it has brought a refreshing lineup of releases. From romantic comedies and intriguing dramas to chilling thrillers and mind-boggling documentaries, the entertainment platter is quite enticing this time.

We watch an AI application taking over Ananya Panday's life in Netflix's CTRL – out October 4 -- when she seeks its help to erase her ex-boyfriend from her life. Next, we have Anupam Kher's tear-jerker, The Signature, in which he faces the grave dilemma between keeping a loved one on life support despite mounting bills or pulling the plug.

Kajol and Kriti Sanon treat us to a murder mystery in Netflix's Do Patti, which also marks Kajol's cop character debut. SonyLiv's Manvat Murders brings the chilling murders from the ‘70s to the screen, where a Maharashtrian village was horrified by a string of mysterious murders, suggesting an occult relation.

From the realms of reality television, we have Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi returning as a host for Bigg Boss Season 18 and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 on JioCinema and Hotstar, respectively. Budding entrepreneurs from the US pitching their business models for investment in Shark Tank Season 16 – out October 18 on JioCinema.

The Bollywood Wives return for the third time on Netflix (October 18) with more gossip from the tinsel town. Moreover, Prime Video introduces us to a bunch of Indian social media influencers in The Tribe (October 4), who are backed by Hardik Zaveri, an angel investor who would do anything to turn them into global celebs.

For those interested in dating programmes, Netflix is bringing two glitzy reality shows – Love Is Blind Season 7 and Love is Blind: Habibi – the Dubai edition – where a couple of singles try their luck at romance.

Hayley Atwell will once again be reprising her role of the British archaeologist Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider games, in its television adaptation, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, coming to Netflix on October 10.

Another video game adaptation from the platform is the anime version Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, a military fantasy science fiction set in a futuristic world where humans live in space colonies.

The Italian version of the global spy thriller series Citadel hits Prime Video on October 10. In it, an undercover agent is trapped behind enemy lines in 2030 Milan. The Indian edition starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be released next month.

Academy award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in Apple TV's psychological thriller mini-series Disclaimer, where Blanchett's journalist stumbles upon a mysterious novel based on her life.

Another long-awaited series returning to the platform is Shrinking, in which Jason Segel‘s grieving therapist continues to break the rules and tell his clients what he thinks, making ground-breaking changes in the lives of everyone around him.

There are also plenty of releases from the German, Swedish, Indonesian, Turkish, Filipino, Korean, Polish, and Italian entertainment industries.

Top OTT Releases This Month October 2024)

We could go on and on about all the slated releases, especially since each one offers a unique offering, but let's save that for some other day.

For now, we have listed below some of the most anticipated releases of the month. Towards the end of the story, we have compiled all releases for you.

Additionally, remember to stay tuned for our weekly recommendations and entertainment hub, where you'll discover the perfect show or film to match your mood.

CTRL

Release Date: October 4

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Social media and artificial intelligence have both plagued our lives beyond measure. In CTRL, we witness their darker side and potential dangers. Here, we meet a social media power couple: Nella Awasthi (Ananya Panday) and Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan Samat), whose perfect on-screen life crumbles after an ugly public breakup. A heartbroken Awasthi seeks help from an AI application to erase Mascarenhas from her life. Everything seems fine until the application starts taking control of her life, turning her into a mere spectator.

Do Patti

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Crime, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

Twin sisters, deep secrets, and a determined cop collide in Do Patti. Kajol plays a fierce cop (for the first time) seeking truth in an attempted murder case, while Kriti Sanon takes on a double role as twins embroiled in a web of love, betrayal, and revenge. The crime thriller is set in a fictional town in the misty hills of Uttarakhand.

Manvat Murders

Release Date: October 4

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Between 1970 and 1976, the Manvat village of Maharashtra was horrified by the mysterious murders of a few children, infants, and women. The bodies are said to have strange marks suggestive of occult or ritualistic killing. Even after years of probe, the culprits and motives behind these brutal killings are still not clear. SonyLiv's eight-part series is based on these murders and retells the story from the perspective of an investigating officer. It will be available to stream in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

Disclaimer

Release Date: October 11

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in this gripping seven-chapter series. Blanchett plays a renowned journalist who receives a mysterious novel from an unknown author. Horror takes over as she realises that the book is based on her life and is revealing all of her dark secrets The psychological thriller is based on Renée Knight's bestselling novel of the same name. Oscar-winnor Alfonso Cuarón directs.

Shrinking Season 2

Release Date: October 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Have you ever thought about what'll happen if your therapist ditches his conventional approach and starts telling you exactly what he thinks? This is what happens in Apple TV's show Shrinking, where a therapist gets disturbed after a personal tragedy and decides to break free from all the rules. As he snides aside the laws of psychology and starts sharing his honest views with his clients, things start working out in everyone's favour: as opposed to the expected outcome. In this season, we see more of his unabashed rants, advice, and heart-to-heart conversations. Post the season's premiere on October 16, one new episode will be released weekly, every Wednesday until Christmas.

Sarfira

Release Date: October 11

Genre: Biography, Drama

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Sarfira is the true, inspiring story of Vir, a young man from a small village in Maharashtra who dared to dream big. With a passion for launching a budget airline, he faced resistance from his father and numerous obstacles but continued to pursue his ambition. Alongside his supportive wife, Rani, Vir chased his entrepreneurial vision, challenging societal norms and expectations. Sudha Kongara directs. The film was theatrically released on July 12, 2024.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Release Date: October 18

Genre: Reality

Where to Watch: Netflix

The reality show gives a peak into the lives of four Bollywood wives: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. From the fun banter to life-changing moments, the show serves a slice of their everyday lives. This season, besides the original cast, three new faces join Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi -- wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman Osaf PASCO Group -- and Kalyani Saha – the decade-long Vice President of Christian Dior in India and ex-wife of Vishal Chawal.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

After striking gold in El Dorado, the Pogues think they've got it made. They have been living a “normal” and peaceful life for the past 18 months in Poguelandia 2.0. But when Wes gives them a tantalizing offer to get back to the life of adventure, will they be able to resist? Get ready for the wildest ride yet with four times the danger, thrill, and fun! J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, and Mia Challis feature this season.

Reeta Sanyal

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Adah Sharma plays the titular Reeta Sanyal, a fierce lawyer and gifted detective who can solve any case thanks to her sharp mind and chameleon-like skills. As she takes on bizarre cases in her peculiar style, we dive deeper into the complexities of the judicial system. The show is based on Hindi novelist Amit Khan's eponymous character and will be available to stream for free on smartphones.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Release Date: October 17

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Meet the Pradeeps, a lovable Indian family navigating their new life in America. Besides homesickness and having to adjust to the culture, they are annoyed to their core by their neighbourhood family. As chaos takes over and things get out of control, the Pradeeps find themselves embroiled in an investigation. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated creator Vijal Patel. Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, and Nicholas Hamilton are seen in pivotal roles.

Full List of OTT Movies and Web Series in October 2024