Latest OTT Releases in October 2024: Do Patti, CTRL, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh and More

Among Shrinkibg Season 2, Disclaimer, Bigg Boss Season 18, Citadel: Diana, and more OTT releases for this month.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 October 2024 22:18 IST
Latest OTT Releases in October 2024: Do Patti, CTRL, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh and More

Photo Credit: SonyLiv

Sonali Kulkarni in a still from Manvat Murders

Highlights
  • Ali Wong and Hasan Minaj are releasing new standup specials on Netflix
  • Citadel’s Italian version, Citadel: Diana, will be out on October 10
  • Kajol and Kriti Sanon are leading Netflix’s upcoming thriller Do Patti
October is here, and along with the festivities in the air, it has brought a refreshing lineup of releases. From romantic comedies and intriguing dramas to chilling thrillers and mind-boggling documentaries, the entertainment platter is quite enticing this time.

We watch an AI application taking over Ananya Panday's life in Netflix's CTRL – out October 4 -- when she seeks its help to erase her ex-boyfriend from her life. Next, we have Anupam Kher's tear-jerker, The Signature, in which he faces the grave dilemma between keeping a loved one on life support despite mounting bills or pulling the plug.

Kajol and Kriti Sanon treat us to a murder mystery in Netflix's Do Patti, which also marks Kajol's cop character debut. SonyLiv's Manvat Murders brings the chilling murders from the ‘70s to the screen, where a Maharashtrian village was horrified by a string of mysterious murders, suggesting an occult relation.

From the realms of reality television, we have Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi returning as a host for Bigg Boss Season 18 and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 on JioCinema and Hotstar, respectively. Budding entrepreneurs from the US pitching their business models for investment in Shark Tank Season 16 – out October 18 on JioCinema.

The Bollywood Wives return for the third time on Netflix (October 18) with more gossip from the tinsel town. Moreover, Prime Video introduces us to a bunch of Indian social media influencers in The Tribe (October 4), who are backed by Hardik Zaveri, an angel investor who would do anything to turn them into global celebs.

For those interested in dating programmes, Netflix is bringing two glitzy reality shows – Love Is Blind Season 7 and Love is Blind: Habibi – the Dubai edition – where a couple of singles try their luck at romance.

Hayley Atwell will once again be reprising her role of the British archaeologist Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider games, in its television adaptation, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, coming to Netflix on October 10.

Another video game adaptation from the platform is the anime version Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, a military fantasy science fiction set in a futuristic world where humans live in space colonies.

The Italian version of the global spy thriller series Citadel hits Prime Video on October 10. In it, an undercover agent is trapped behind enemy lines in 2030 Milan. The Indian edition starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be released next month.

Academy award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in Apple TV's psychological thriller mini-series Disclaimer, where Blanchett's journalist stumbles upon a mysterious novel based on her life.

Another long-awaited series returning to the platform is Shrinking, in which Jason Segel‘s grieving therapist continues to break the rules and tell his clients what he thinks, making ground-breaking changes in the lives of everyone around him.

There are also plenty of releases from the German, Swedish, Indonesian, Turkish, Filipino, Korean, Polish, and Italian entertainment industries.

Top OTT Releases This Month October 2024)

We could go on and on about all the slated releases, especially since each one offers a unique offering, but let's save that for some other day.

For now, we have listed below some of the most anticipated releases of the month. Towards the end of the story, we have compiled all releases for you.

Additionally, remember to stay tuned for our weekly recommendations and entertainment hub, where you'll discover the perfect show or film to match your mood.

CTRL

Release Date: October 4

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Social media and artificial intelligence have both plagued our lives beyond measure. In CTRL, we witness their darker side and potential dangers. Here, we meet a social media power couple: Nella Awasthi (Ananya Panday) and Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan Samat), whose perfect on-screen life crumbles after an ugly public breakup. A heartbroken Awasthi seeks help from an AI application to erase Mascarenhas from her life. Everything seems fine until the application starts taking control of her life, turning her into a mere spectator.

Do Patti

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Crime, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

Twin sisters, deep secrets, and a determined cop collide in Do Patti. Kajol plays a fierce cop (for the first time) seeking truth in an attempted murder case, while Kriti Sanon takes on a double role as twins embroiled in a web of love, betrayal, and revenge. The crime thriller is set in a fictional town in the misty hills of Uttarakhand.

Manvat Murders

Release Date: October 4

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Between 1970 and 1976, the Manvat village of Maharashtra was horrified by the mysterious murders of a few children, infants, and women. The bodies are said to have strange marks suggestive of occult or ritualistic killing. Even after years of probe, the culprits and motives behind these brutal killings are still not clear. SonyLiv's eight-part series is based on these murders and retells the story from the perspective of an investigating officer. It will be available to stream in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

Disclaimer

Release Date: October 11

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in this gripping seven-chapter series. Blanchett plays a renowned journalist who receives a mysterious novel from an unknown author. Horror takes over as she realises that the book is based on her life and is revealing all of her dark secrets The psychological thriller is based on Renée Knight's bestselling novel of the same name. Oscar-winnor Alfonso Cuarón directs.

Shrinking Season 2

Release Date: October 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Have you ever thought about what'll happen if your therapist ditches his conventional approach and starts telling you exactly what he thinks? This is what happens in Apple TV's show Shrinking, where a therapist gets disturbed after a personal tragedy and decides to break free from all the rules. As he snides aside the laws of psychology and starts sharing his honest views with his clients, things start working out in everyone's favour: as opposed to the expected outcome. In this season, we see more of his unabashed rants, advice, and heart-to-heart conversations. Post the season's premiere on October 16, one new episode will be released weekly, every Wednesday until Christmas.

Sarfira

Release Date: October 11

Genre: Biography, Drama

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Sarfira is the true, inspiring story of Vir, a young man from a small village in Maharashtra who dared to dream big. With a passion for launching a budget airline, he faced resistance from his father and numerous obstacles but continued to pursue his ambition. Alongside his supportive wife, Rani, Vir chased his entrepreneurial vision, challenging societal norms and expectations. Sudha Kongara directs. The film was theatrically released on July 12, 2024.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Release Date: October 18

Genre: Reality

Where to Watch: Netflix

The reality show gives a peak into the lives of four Bollywood wives: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. From the fun banter to life-changing moments, the show serves a slice of their everyday lives. This season, besides the original cast, three new faces join Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi -- wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman Osaf PASCO Group -- and Kalyani Saha – the decade-long Vice President of Christian Dior in India and ex-wife of Vishal Chawal.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mystery

Where to Watch: Netflix

After striking gold in El Dorado, the Pogues think they've got it made. They have been living a “normal” and peaceful life for the past 18 months in Poguelandia 2.0. But when Wes gives them a tantalizing offer to get back to the life of adventure, will they be able to resist? Get ready for the wildest ride yet with four times the danger, thrill, and fun! J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, and Mia Challis feature this season.

Reeta Sanyal

Release Date: October 10

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Adah Sharma plays the titular Reeta Sanyal, a fierce lawyer and gifted detective who can solve any case thanks to her sharp mind and chameleon-like skills. As she takes on bizarre cases in her peculiar style, we dive deeper into the complexities of the judicial system. The show is based on Hindi novelist Amit Khan's eponymous character and will be available to stream for free on smartphones.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Release Date: October 17

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Meet the Pradeeps, a lovable Indian family navigating their new life in America. Besides homesickness and having to adjust to the culture, they are annoyed to their core by their neighbourhood family. As chaos takes over and things get out of control, the Pradeeps find themselves embroiled in an investigation. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated creator Vijal Patel. Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, and Nicholas Hamilton are seen in pivotal roles.

Full List of OTT Movies and Web Series in October 2024

Movie/Web Series Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Sab Cultures Disney+Hotstar Hindi Documentary, Music 01-Oct-24
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country Netflix English Comedy 01-Oct-24
Where's Wanda Apple TV German Drama 02-Oct-24
Making it in Marbella Netflix Swedish Reality, Lifestyle 02-Oct-24
Love is Blind Season 7 Netflix English Reality, Romance 02-Oct-24
Chef's Table: Noodles Netflix English Documentary 02-Oct-24
The Greatest of All Time Netflix Tamil Action, Thriller 03-Oct-24
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist Netflix English Animation, Comdey, Kids 03-Oct-24
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Prime Video English Adventure, Action 03-Oct-24
House of Spoils Prime Video English Horror, Thriller 03-Oct-24
Trouble Netflix Swedish Action, Comedy 03-Oct-24
#OOTD: Outfit of the Designer Netflix Indonesian Drama, Romance 03-Oct-24
Heartstopper Season 3 Netflix English Romance 03-Oct-24
Hold Your Breath Disney+Hotstar English Horror, Drama 03-Oct-24
Curses Season 2 Apple TV English Animation, Advancture 04-Oct-24
Manvat Murders SonyLIV Marathi Crime, Drama, Thriller 04-Oct-24
CTRL Netflix Hindi Thriller 04-Oct-24
The Tribe Prime Video Hindi Reality 04-Oct-24
The Signature ZEE5 Hindi Drama, Family 04-Oct-24
The Platform 2 Netflix Spanish Drama, Thriller 04-Oct-24
It's What's Inside Netflix English Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi 04-Oct-24
Highway Love Season 2 Amazon miniTV Hindi Romance, Comedy 04-Oct-24
Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani JioCinema Hindi Romance, Comedy 04-Oct-24
Colourrs of Love Zee5 Hindi Drama, Romance 04-Oct-24
Harta Tahta Raisa Netflix Indonesian Biography, Documentary 04-Oct-24
Ranma ½ Netflix Japanese Animation, Manga 05-Oct-24
Padu Netflix Malay Sport, Documentary, Biography 06-Oct-24
Bigg Boss Season 18 JioCinema Hindi Reality TV 06-Oct-24
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Disney+Hotstar Tamil Reality TV 06-Oct-24
The Menendez brothers Netflix English Documentary 07-Oct-24
Ali Wong: Single Lady Netflix English Standup Comedy 08-Oct-24
Killer Cake Prime Video English Game Show, Food 08-Oct-24
Deceitful Love Netflix Italian Drama, Romance, Thriller 09-Oct-24
Starting 5 Netflix English Documentary, Sport 09-Oct-24
The Secret of the River Netflix Spanish Drama 09-Oct-24
Dinner Time Live with David Chang Netflix English Live event, Food 09-Oct-24
La Máquina Disney+Hotstar Spanish Drama 09-Oct-24
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Netflix English Animation, Action 10-Oct-24
Monster High 2 Netflix English Musical, Fantasy 10-Oct-24
Love is Blind: Habibi Netflix English Reality Show, Romance 10-Oct-24
Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 Netflix English Action, Crime, Drama 10-Oct-24
Breaking the Silence: The Maria Soledad Case Netflix Spanish Crime, Documentary 10-Oct-24
That Kind of Love Netflix Tagalog, Filipino Comedy, Drama, Romance 10-Oct-24
Temurun Netflix Indonesian Horror, Thriller 10-Oct-24
The life and the Movie of Erşan Kuneri Season 2 Netflix Turkish Comedy 10-Oct-24
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Netflix English Animation, Action, Adventure 10-Oct-24
Citadel: Diana Prime Video Italian Action, Drama 10-Oct-24
Regreso a Las Sabinas Disney+Hotstar Spanish Drama, Romance 11-Oct-24
Uprising Netflix Korean Action, Drama, History 11-Oct-24
In Her Place Netflix Spanish Crime, Drama, History 11-Oct-24
Raat Jawaan Hai SonyLiv Hindi Comedy, Drama 11-Oct-24
Vaazhai Disney+ Hotstar Tamil Drama 11-Oct-24
Sarfira Disney+ Hotstar Hindi Drama, Biography 11-Oct-24
Lonely Planet Netflix English Drama, Romance 11-Oct-24
Disclaimer Apple Tv English Thriller 11-Oct-24
The Last of the Sea Women Apple Tv English Documentary 11-Oct-24
Mighty Monsterwheelies Netflix English Adventure, Comedy 14-Oct-24
Reeta Sanyal Disney+Hotstar Hindi Mystery, Thriller 14-Oct-24
Beyblade X Netflix Japanese Anime 15-Oct-24
Comedy Revenge Netflix Korean Standup Comedy 15-Oct-24
Napad or Justice Netflix Polish Crime, Drama 16-Oct-24
I am a Killer Season 4 Netflix English Documentary, Crime 16-Oct-24
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare Netflix English Documentary, Crime 16-Oct-24
Shrinking Season 2 Apple TV English Comedy, Drama 16-Oct-24
Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? Prime Video English Reality, Game Show 16-Oct-24
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Netflix Japanese Animation, Action, Adventure 17-Oct-24
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Netflix English Crime, Drama, Mystery 17-Oct-24
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh Prime Video English Drama 17-Oct-24
Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives Netflix Hindi Reality Show 18-Oct-24
The Man Who Loved UFOs Netflix Spanish Biography, Comedy, Drama 18-Oct-24
The Devil's Hour Season 2 Prime Video English Horror, Thriller 18-Oct-24
Shark Tank Season 16 JioCinema English Reality TV 18-Oct-24
Rivals Disney+Hotstar English Drama 18-Oct-24
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Netflix English Standup Comedy 22-Oct-24
Family Pack Netflix French Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 23-Oct-24
Territory Netflix English Epic, Adventure 24-Oct-24
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Netflix English Drama 24-Oct-24
The Pasta Queen Prime Video English Culinary, Travel 24-Oct-24
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Disney+Hotstar English Documentary, Music 25-Oct-24
Like a Dragon: Yakuza Prime Video Japanese Action, Crime, Drama 25-Oct-24
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin Netflix Norwegian Animation, Biography, Documentary 25-Oct-24
Hellbound Season 2 Netflix Korean Crime, Drama 25-Oct-24
The Last Night At Tremore Beach Netflix Spanish Drama, Mystery, Thriller 25-Oct-24
Don't Move Netflix English Horror, Thriller 25-Oct-24
The Manhattan Alien Abduction Netflix English Documentary 30-Oct-24
The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 2 Netflix Italian History, Mystery, Drama 30-Oct-24
Time Cut Netflix English Horror, Thriller 30-Oct-24
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Disney+ Hotstar English Fantasy, Comedy 30-Oct-24
Murder Mindfully Netflix German Comedy, Mystery, Thriller 31-Oct-24
The Diplomat Season 2 Netflix English Comedy, Drama, Thriller 31-Oct-24
The Miranda Brothers JioCinema Hindi Drama TBA
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Samit Gambhir
  • Director
    Vikramaditya Motwane
  • Producer
    Arya Menon, Nikhil Dwivedi
  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kajol Devgan, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Sood Riitu
  • Director
    Shashanka Chaturvedi
  • Producer
    Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure, Mayur Khandge, Kishor Kadam
  • Director
    Ashish Bende
  • Producer
    Sanjay Dawra
  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville, HoYeon Jung, Liv Hill, Gemma Jones, Anya Marco Harris, Leila George, Adam El Hagar
  • Director
    Alfonso Cuarón
  • Producer
    Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Bruno Delbonnel, Donald Sabourin, Carlos Morales
  • Release Date 16 October 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Brett Goldstein, Ashley Nicole Black
  • Release Date 18 October 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla
  • Director
    Uttam Ramkrishna Domale
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig, Manu Maharshi
  • Release Date 10 October 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Mystery
  • Cast
    Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Caroline Arapoglou, Marland Burke, Julia Antonelli, E. Roger Mitchell, Samantha Soule
  • Director
    Jonas Pate, Erica Dunton
  • Producer
    Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate
  • Release Date 17 October 2024
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Arjun Sriram, Sahana Srinivasan, Sindhu Vee, Ashwin Sakthivel, Laura Summer, Beatrice Schneider, Romy Weltman, Callum Shoniker, John Tench, Brennan Clost
  • Director
    Michael Showalter
  • Producer
    Sara Gilbert, Jordana Mollick, Vijal Patel, Michael Showalter, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner
  • Release Date 2 October 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Senita Huskic, Brandon Winckler, Nikeata Thompson, Palina Rojinski, Kostja Ullmann, Joachim Król
  • Director
    Christian Ditter, Tobi Baumann, Christoph Klünker
  • Producer
    Oliver Lansley, Christian Ditter
  • Release Date 1 October 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Eric Ebbing, Damla Yaraman, Anzu Lawson, Jennifer Rocamora, Miah van de Bilt, Robert Bazo
  • Producer
    Anna Carrfors Bråkenhielm
  • Release Date 2 October 2024
  • Genre Reality, Romance
  • Cast
    Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Bohdan, David, Garrett, Jason, Leo, Nick D, Nick P, Perry, Ramses
  • Release Date 5 September 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Joseph Vijay, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Ivana, Ajmal Ameer, Laila, Sneha Kaniha, Mohan
  • Director
    Venkat Prabhu
  • Producer
    Kalpathi S. Agoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, Kalpathi S. Suresh
  • Release Date 3 October 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham
  • Director
    Young Heller, Eugene Lee, Karen Guo
  • Producer
    Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham
  • Release Date 3 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Marton Csokas, Ariana DeBose, Amara Karan, Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Szonja Oroszlán, Mikkel Bratt Silset, Jeremy Wheeler, Dorka Gryllus
  • Director
    Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy
  • Producer
    Jason Blum, Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin, Alex Scharfman
  • Release Date 3 October 2024
  • Language Swedish
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Filip Berg, Eva Melander, Amy Deasismont, Måns Nathanaelson, Shirin Golchin, Dejan Cukic, Joakim Sällquist, Sissela Benn, Peter Gardiner, Robert Follin
  • Director
    Jon Holmberg
  • Producer
    Anna Carlsten
  • Release Date 3 October 2024
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, Eddie Marsan, Nicol Shaw, Marcel Wirtl
  • Director
    Andy Newbery
  • Producer
    Patrick Walters, Alice Oseman, Iain Canning, Euros Lyn, Emile Sherman
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, Hardik Zaveri
  • Director
    Omkar Potdar
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor, Sneha Paul, Manoj Joshi, Maira Khan, Neena Kulkarni, Herman Dsouza
  • Director
    Gajendra Vitthal Ahire
  • Producer
    Vinod S. Choudhary
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Hovik Keuchkerian, Milena Smit, Natalia Tena, Óscar Jaenada, Bastien Ughetto, Tadashi Ito
  • Director
    Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
  • Producer
    Carlos Juárez, Raquel Perea, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Horror, Mystery
  • Cast
    Alycia Debnam-Carey, Madison Davenport, Brittany O'Grady, Gavin Leatherwood, James Morosini, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, David Thompson, Devon Terrell
  • Director
    Greg Jardin
  • Producer
    Kate Andrews, Jason Baum, Raul Domingo, William Rosenfeld
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Genre Romance
  • Cast
    Ritvik Sahore, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Anshuman Malhotra, Rohan Khurana, Himika Bose, Vansh Sethii, Gunit Cour, Kabir Jai Bedi
  • Director
    Sahir Raza
  • Producer
    Deepali Handa
  • Release Date 4 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Aditya Seal, Sunny Singh, Pranutan Bahl, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Diksha J Singh, Antarjeet Joshi, Jhumma Mitra, Isha Sood
  • Director
    Hardik Gajjar
  • Producer
    Jyoti Deshpande, Gajjar Parth, Poonam Shroff
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Smaran Sahu, Pawan Chopra, Deepika Amin, Bhakti Kubavat
  • Director
    Divyesh Limbani
  • Producer
    Bhargav Dhameliya
  • Release Date 5 October 2024
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Megumi Hayashibara, Kappei Yamaguchi, Kagga Jayson, Noriko Hidaka, Akio Ôtsuka, Kôichi Yamadera, Minami Takayama, Kikuko Inoue, Chô, Ken'ichi Ogata
  • Director
    Kônosuke Uda
  • Release Date 6 October 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Salman Khan
  • Release Date 9 October 2024
  • Genre Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Lucía Méndez, Luis Gnecco, Raúl Briones, Jorge Perugorría,
  • Director
    Gabriel Ripstein
  • Producer
    Gabriel Ripstein, Kyzza Terrazas, Adam Fishbach, Gael García Bernal, Gerardo Gatica González, Leandro Halperin, Diego Luna
  • Release Date 10 October 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Director
    Joey Soloway
  • Producer
    Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss, Jacob Robinson, Daniel Jevons, Timothy I. Stevenson
  • Release Date 10 October 2024
  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Julia Piaton, Filippo Nigro, Marouane Zotti, Maxim Mehmet
  • Director
    Arnaldo Catinari
  • Producer
    Marco Chimenz, Gina Gardini, Angela Russo-Otstot, Emanuele Savoini, Giovanni Stabilini, Riccardo Tozzi, David Weil, Josh Appelbaum, Mike Larocca, André Nemec, Scott Nemes, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg
  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Language Korean
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Kim Shin-rok, Jin Seon-kyu, Jung Sung-il, Cha Seung-won, Kim Hyun
  • Director
    Sang Man Kim
  • Producer
    Jisun Back, Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok, Suk-chan Yoon
  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Crime, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Elisa Zulueta, Francisca Lewin, Marcial Tagle, Pablo Macaya, Gabriel Urzúa, Carlos Donoso
  • Director
    Maite Alberdi
  • Producer
    Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Rocío Jadue
  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Anjali Dinesh Anand, Priya Bapat, Barun Sobti, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Priyansh Jora, Hasleen Kaur
  • Director
    Sumeet Vyas
  • Producer
    Vicky Vijay
  • Release Date 23 August 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Nikhila Vimal, Dhivya Dhuraisamy, Priyanka Nair, Kalaiyarasan, J. Sathish Kumar, Ponvel, Rakul
  • Director
    Mari Selvaraj
  • Producer
    Divya Mari Selvaraj, Mari Selvaraj
  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers, Younès Boucif, Adriano Giannini, Rachida Brakni, Gustav Dyekjær Giese, Quintin Mims, Rachida Brakni, Dillon Lane, Evan Shafran
  • Director
    Susannah Grant
  • Producer
    Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Liza Chasin
  • Release Date 16 October 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Kirat Assi, Bobby
  • Director
    Lyttanya Shannon
  • Producer
    Kiran Sira
  • Release Date 16 October 2024
  • Genre Game Show, Reality
  • Cast
    Travis Kelce, Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chad Ochocinco Garcelle Beauvais, Lala Kent, Sophia Stallone, Lilly Singh
  • Producer
    Mark Burnett, Wes Kauble
  • Release Date 17 October 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Celia Massingham
  • Director
    Erasmus Brosdau
  • Producer
    Gavin Hignight, Naohiro Ogata
  • Release Date 17 October 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Victoria Smurfit, Bella Maclean, Catriona Chandler, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer
  • Director
    Elliot Hegarty, Dee Koppang O'Leary, Alexandra Brodski
  • Producer
    Alexander Lamb, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Felicity Blunt, Jilly Cooper, Elliot Hegarty, Lee Mason, Laura Wade
  • Release Date 23 October 2024
  • Language French
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Franck Dubosc, Suzanne Clément, Jean Reno, Jonathan Lambert, Grégory Fitoussi, Bruno Gouery, Lisa Do Couto, Raphaël Romand, Alizée Caugnies
  • Director
    François Uzan
  • Producer
    David Giordano
  • Release Date 24 September 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Vernetta Leigh Rose, D'Kia Anderson, Roline Delva, Jailyn Rae, Antoine Williams, Tiffany Kyle, Jivanta Roberts, Rebekah Tadros, Will Landis, Hasani Vibez Comer
  • Director
    Tyler Perry
  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku
  • Director
    Masaharu Take, Kengo Takimoto
  • Producer
    Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, Joshua Long, Masayoshi Yokoyama
  • Release Date 25 October 2024
  • Language Norwegian
  • Genre Animation, Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Zoe Croft, Kelsey Ellison, Ed Larkin, John Andrew Mclay, Elena Pitsiaeli, Sebastian Tjørstad, Paul Wild
  • Director
    Benjamin Ree
  • Producer
    Ingvil Giske
  • Release Date 29 October 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    David Henrie, Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown, Selena Gomez, Taylor Cora
  • Director
    Andy Fickman, Jody Margolin Hahn, Lynda Tarryk, Raven-Symoné, Danielle Fishel
  • Producer
    David Henrie, Selena Gomez, Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas, Andy Fickman, Gary Marsh
  • Release Date 31 October 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Keri Russell
  • Producer
    Debora Cahn
Further reading: OTT release, New OTT releases, Prime video, Netflix, SonyLiv, ZEE5, miniTV, Apple TV, Bigg Boss, bigg boss season 18, Salman Khan, Do Patti, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, The Signature, ctrl, ananya panday, Vijay Sethupathi, bigg boss tamil, Love is Blind, Hayley Atwell, Tomb Raider, Lara Croft, Citadel, Citadel Diana, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Jason Segel, Vihaan Samat, Manvat Murders, sarfira, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, maheep kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, bhavana pandey, Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Outer Banks S
Gemini Nano Access Expanded to All Android Apps; Google Reportedly Adds Direct Image Sharing Support
WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans

Latest OTT Releases in October 2024: Do Patti, CTRL, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh and More
