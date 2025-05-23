Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallance, Landman is an American TV series that has finally made its digital debut. This Billy Bob starrer is a story that follows him portraying the role of a landman who seeks to bring his company to the top, when the fuel is booming. This series is inspired by the podcast Boomtown. The sequences of the movie are worth watching, and the stars have delivered outstanding performances.

When and Where to Watch Landman

Landman Season 1 is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Season 1 of Landman comprises 10 episodes and can be watched in the English language. However, viewers will need a subscription to watch Landman.

Official Trailer and Plot of Landman

Set in the West Texas Oil Rigs, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune that revolves around Tommy Norris, portrayed by Billy Bob, and his passion to take his company to the top when the fuel is booming. However, in this hustle, he isn't the one - there are roughnecks and wildcat billionaires who are fostering the boom with such intensity that it is reshaping climate, economy, and geopolitics.

This drama series is blended with ultimate political drama that one cannot miss. Watch now only on JioHotstar.

Cast and Crew of Landman

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, outstandingly supported by Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolf, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, and more. Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace are the creators of the series, while the direction has been done by Taylor Sheridan, accompanied by Stephen Kay and Michael Friedman. Andrew Lockington is the music composer of Landman, while the faces behind cinematography are Robert McLachlan and Mike Parry.

Reception of Landman

Initially released in the year 2024, Landman gained a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of this series is 8.2/10.