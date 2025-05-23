Technology News
English Edition

Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series

Created and directed by Taylor Sheridan, Landman is an American Political Drama Series that comprises 10 episodes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 May 2025 15:01 IST
Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Landman Season 1 Streaming: Find Out When & Where to Watch This Gripping Political Drama Series Now

Highlights
  • Landman is an American Political Drama Series set in West Texas
  • The series comprises 10 episodes starring Billy Bob in the lead role
  • Currently Streaming on JioHostar in the English Language
Advertisement

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallance, Landman is an American TV series that has finally made its digital debut. This Billy Bob starrer is a story that follows him portraying the role of a landman who seeks to bring his company to the top, when the fuel is booming. This series is inspired by the podcast Boomtown. The sequences of the movie are worth watching, and the stars have delivered outstanding performances.

When and Where to Watch Landman

Landman Season 1 is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Season 1 of Landman comprises 10 episodes and can be watched in the English language. However, viewers will need a subscription to watch Landman.

Official Trailer and Plot of Landman

Set in the West Texas Oil Rigs, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune that revolves around Tommy Norris, portrayed by Billy Bob, and his passion to take his company to the top when the fuel is booming. However, in this hustle, he isn't the one - there are roughnecks and wildcat billionaires who are fostering the boom with such intensity that it is reshaping climate, economy, and geopolitics.
This drama series is blended with ultimate political drama that one cannot miss. Watch now only on JioHotstar.

Cast and Crew of Landman

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, outstandingly supported by Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolf, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, and more. Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace are the creators of the series, while the direction has been done by Taylor Sheridan, accompanied by Stephen Kay and Michael Friedman. Andrew Lockington is the music composer of Landman, while the faces behind cinematography are Robert McLachlan and Mike Parry.

Reception of Landman

Initially released in the year 2024, Landman gained a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of this series is 8.2/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, AmericanThriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for All Group Chats With End-to-End Encryption
Jony Ive and OpenAI to Launch AI Device With Cameras; Mass Production Slated for 2027

Related Stories

Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature With End-to-End Encryption
  4. Xiaomi Launches YU7 EV in China With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Sam Altman Reportedly Drops Clues About 'Secret' AI Device With Jony Ive
  9. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 6,00mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series
  3. Fountain of Youth Now Streaming on Apple TV+: What You Need to Know About American Adventure Movie
  4. L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?
  5. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Testing New AI Features in MS Paint, Snipping Tool and Notepad
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi YU7 EV With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed and 835 KM CLTC Range Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals Details of 10-Core CPU, 6-Core NPU and More
  10. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »