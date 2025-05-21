Technology News
English Edition

Family Like Ours OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Danish Drama Online?

Families Like Ours is a Danish-language miniseries that beautifully explores themes of love, loss, and the emotional toll of forced migration.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 May 2025 11:28 IST
Family Like Ours OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Danish Drama Online?

Photo Credit: IMDb

This series is airing globally on the OTT platform, Netflix, on June 10, 2025

Highlights
  • Directed by Oscar-winner Thomas Vinterberg, FLO explores emotional depth
  • Streams globally on Netflix from June 10, 2025, after its initial release
  • A touching story of a teenager caught between family, love, and a nation
Advertisement

Family Like Ours is a miniseries in the Danish language that has heartwarming emotions. Oscar winner Thomas Vinterberg directs the movie. It takes into account a serious situation where the sea level of Denmark is rising and the people are forced to leave everything. The story involves a teenager named Laura, who is affected by her own family life due to the distance between her parents. Her father is moving to France, while her mother is moving to Romania. She struggles to determine where to go and what to follow, and starts introspecting.

When and Where to Watch

This series is airing globally on the OTT platform, Netflix, on June 10, 2025. It was released on Denmark's TV last year and is now making its debut on the OTT.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows powerful yet emotional vibes of Denmark, going to sink into the water. The entire country has to migrate but Laura is facing a deeper challenge of her parents' fight and divorce. Her one parent is moving to France, while the other is moving to Romania. Laura also has to leave her boyfriend, which is a more difficult situation for her. The trailer shows the vulnerability of the people who have to leave behind their own country, where they have grown, built homes and memories. There are tender moments, emotional tension, and a quiet sadness that sticks with you.

Cast and Crew

It has been written and directed by Thomas Vinterberg, who won an Oscar for it. The actors are Amaryllis April August, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt, Helene Reingaard Neumann, Paprika Steen, Esben Smed and more members. Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing are the producers.

Reception and Buzz

Families Like Ours is a great heartfelt drama which garnered the audience's attention and let them relate to it. This has been the most-awaited one in the OTT viewers' list. However, the rating on IMDb is 6.5, it has a lot of relatable viewers.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Families Like Ours, Families Like Ours Netflix, Thomas Vinterberg, Danish Drama Series, Netflix June 2025 Releases
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google I/O 2025: From AI to Android XR, Here's What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference on May 20
Realme P3 5G Series to Receive a Limited Period Discount in India: Offers, Availability
Family Like Ours OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Danish Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google I/O 2025: Here Are All the Major AI Announcements
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC Launched
  4. Asus ExpertBook P3 Series Launched at Computex 2025
  5. HP Launches OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  7. AI Mode in Google Search Will Now Help You Buy Clothes and Movie Tickets
  8. Retro OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Memecoin Holders Set to Dine With US President, Tron Founder Justin Sun Confirms Attendance 
  2. Amazon Working on Large Foldable Device Similar to Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  4. Google Announces SynthID Detector That Can Identify Gemini-Generated Content at Google I/O 2025
  5. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch Set for May 27; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. iQOO Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and TWS Air 3 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  7. Google Outlines Vision for Universal AI Assistant, Expands Project Astra and Project Mariner
  8. Xiaomi to Equip Premium Smartphones With Snapdragon 8-Series Chips as Part of Multi-Year Agreement
  9. Hong Kong Passes stablecoin Bill, One Step Closer to Issuance
  10. CyberPowerPC India Announces ‘Play Guarantee’ for a Transparent Buying Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »