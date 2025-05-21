Family Like Ours OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Danish Drama Online?

Family Like Ours is a miniseries in the Danish language that has heartwarming emotions. Oscar winner Thomas Vinterberg directs the movie. It takes into account a serious situation where the sea level of Denmark is rising and the people are forced to leave everything. The story involves a teenager named Laura, who is affected by her own family life due to the distance between her parents. Her father is moving to France, while her mother is moving to Romania. She struggles to determine where to go and what to follow, and starts introspecting.

When and Where to Watch

This series is airing globally on the OTT platform, Netflix, on June 10, 2025. It was released on Denmark's TV last year and is now making its debut on the OTT.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows powerful yet emotional vibes of Denmark, going to sink into the water. The entire country has to migrate but Laura is facing a deeper challenge of her parents' fight and divorce. Her one parent is moving to France, while the other is moving to Romania. Laura also has to leave her boyfriend, which is a more difficult situation for her. The trailer shows the vulnerability of the people who have to leave behind their own country, where they have grown, built homes and memories. There are tender moments, emotional tension, and a quiet sadness that sticks with you.

Cast and Crew

It has been written and directed by Thomas Vinterberg, who won an Oscar for it. The actors are Amaryllis April August, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt, Helene Reingaard Neumann, Paprika Steen, Esben Smed and more members. Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing are the producers.

Reception and Buzz

Families Like Ours is a great heartfelt drama which garnered the audience's attention and let them relate to it. This has been the most-awaited one in the OTT viewers' list. However, the rating on IMDb is 6.5, it has a lot of relatable viewers.