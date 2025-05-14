Technology News
English Edition

Tastefully Yours Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Romantic Korean Drama

Tastefully Yours is a food-filled romantic Korean drama streaming now on Netflix India, starring Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 May 2025 12:22 IST
Tastefully Yours Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Romantic Korean Drama

Photo Credit: Netflix

Tastefully Yours Season 1 streams on Netflix India from May 12, 2025

Highlights
  • Streaming now on Netflix India from May 12, 2025
  • Starring Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si in a food-meets-romance drama
  • Directed by Park Dan-hee with a 7.9 IMDb rating
Advertisement

Tastefully Yours is a sweet and gourmet love story that is loaded with passion, romance and humour. Korean dramas are always known for their romantic storylines, and it is one such drama, yet with a beautiful script written by Jung Soo Yoon. The story revolves around a guy who has a huge restaurant of his family and wants to expand it on his terms and model. He intersects with a girl running a rough restaurant yet tasty meals. Their romance sparks as they meet, and this drama becomes more interesting at every level.

When and Where to Watch Tastefully Yours

The viewers can watch Tastefully Yours Season 1 on the OTT platform, Netflix India. There is love, food, humour and a blend of emotions that can be enjoyed from your home.

Trailer and Plot of Tastefully Yours

The trailer includes a complete story of romantic tension with the fusion of culinary conflicts and humorous clashes. Han Beom-woo is fully dedicated to running and leading his luxurious restaurant named Motto, to three Diamant stars, under his company. His passion followed him to Mo Yeon-joo, who runs a rustic restaurant in Jeonju surprised him especially with the grilled abalone. He wants to recruit her, but their difference causes clashes, sarcasm with a deniable admiration, and romance that seasoned all the episodes.

Cast and Crew of Tastefully Yours

This Korean drama features Kang Ha-neul, Go Min-si in the lead roles, while Kim Shin-rok and Yoo Su-bin as supporting roles who add humour and emotions to the storyline. The series is directed by Park Dan-hee and produced by Han Jun-hee.

Reception and Buzz

It has received great reviews for its charming leads, food scenes and a romantic story. Season 1 has gained a 7.9 rating out of 10. Korean Dramas are admired by the viewers, and it has raised their bar with beautiful twists in the story. The chemistry of both lead actors is being loved by the audience.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tastefully Yours, Tastefully Yours Korean Drama, Tastefully Yours Netflix, Kang Ha-neul Tastefully Yours, Korean Romantic Drama 2025
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Announces New Android Security and Privacy Features to Protect Users from Scams and Attacks
Huawei Nova 14 Series Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Include New Ultra Variant
Tastefully Yours Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Romantic Korean Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  4. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro With 13.2-Inch 3.4K Display, 12,140mAh Battery Launched
  6. Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes
  7. SanDisk Launches WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD in India With These Features
  8. Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit
  9. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+, Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date Confirmed
  10. Google Search Could Ditch the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' Button for 'AI Mode'
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $103,000 as Values of Most Altcoins Rise
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Limited-Edition in Two-Tone Titanium Black Unveiled Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge
  3. Nothing Announces Partnership With KEF Audio; Teases New Product Launch Later This Year
  4. The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Google Said to Be Testing ‘AI Mode’ Button on Search, May Replace ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’
  6. Tastefully Yours Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Romantic Korean Drama
  7. The Accidental Getaway Driver Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  8. Smart TV Shipments in India Grew 8.6 Percent YoY in 2024, Samsung Leads the Market: IDC
  9. CERT-In Warns of Multiple Vulnerabilities Affecting Millions of iOS and Android Devices
  10. Nubia Z70S Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »