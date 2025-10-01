Little Hearts is a Telugu romance comedy film that attempts to bring alive the spirit of youth, friendship and first love. The movie is directed by Sai Marthand, who conceptualises the plot around Akhil, a boy who is intelligent in his heart but has never fared well in academics. His adventure happens when he becomes trapped between familial expectations, personal disappointments and growing-up feelings. It's slight of touch and light in tone, with both some splashy and emotional drama and just a hint of wistfulness that should make it very accessible to teenagers.

When and Where to Watch

The movie was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. It is now running on EtvWin.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer hinted at a cheerful and youthful story. It opens with Akhil failing his exam, which led him to a long-term coaching centre. There, he meets Khatyayani, a sharp and confident student who belongs to a different stream. And while she doesn't yet feel the same about him, Akhil pursues her attention anyway. The film shows how he comes to learn about himself, cope with years of expectations and figure out what love really means. There are lots of classroom scenes, slapstick comedy and emotional moments that parallel the struggles of the students caught between ambition and desires.

Cast and Crew

The cast features Mouli Tanuj Prasanth as Akhil and Shivani Nagaram as Khatyayani, with Rajeev Kanakala, S. S. Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Satya Krishnan playing important roles. The producer is Aditya Hasan.

Reception

People who have already watched Little Hearts have mostly enjoyed it for its charm and light treatment, with 8.1 IMDb rating.