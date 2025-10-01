Technology News
English Edition

Little Hearts (2025) Telugu OTT Release: What You Need to Know about its Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

A lighthearted Telugu rom-com where Akhil navigates love, family pressure, and self-discovery in a fun and emotional journey

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2025 21:16 IST
Little Hearts (2025) Telugu OTT Release: What You Need to Know about its Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Little Hearts (2025), a Telugu rom-com by Sai Marthand starring Mouli & Shivani. Plot, cast, reviews

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Little Hearts released in Indian theatres on September 5, 2025
  • Directed and written by Sai Marthand
  • Stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram
Advertisement

Little Hearts is a Telugu romance comedy film that attempts to bring alive the spirit of youth, friendship and first love. The movie is directed by Sai Marthand, who conceptualises the plot around Akhil, a boy who is intelligent in his heart but has never fared well in academics. His adventure happens when he becomes trapped between familial expectations, personal disappointments and growing-up feelings. It's slight of touch and light in tone, with both some splashy and emotional drama and just a hint of wistfulness that should make it very accessible to teenagers.

When and Where to Watch

The movie was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. It is now running on EtvWin.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer hinted at a cheerful and youthful story. It opens with Akhil failing his exam, which led him to a long-term coaching centre. There, he meets Khatyayani, a sharp and confident student who belongs to a different stream. And while she doesn't yet feel the same about him, Akhil pursues her attention anyway. The film shows how he comes to learn about himself, cope with years of expectations and figure out what love really means. There are lots of classroom scenes, slapstick comedy and emotional moments that parallel the struggles of the students caught between ambition and desires.

Cast and Crew

The cast features Mouli Tanuj Prasanth as Akhil and Shivani Nagaram as Khatyayani, with Rajeev Kanakala, S. S. Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Satya Krishnan playing important roles. The producer is Aditya Hasan.

Reception

People who have already watched Little Hearts have mostly enjoyed it for its charm and light treatment, with 8.1 IMDb rating.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Telugu romantic, comedy, humor
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Made In India: A Titan Story OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Related Stories

Little Hearts (2025) Telugu OTT Release: What You Need to Know about its Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  2. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch With This Useful Charging Upgrade
  3. Vivo V60e Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Realme 15x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Nothing OS 4.0 With New Features Is Available for These Nothing Phones
  6. Samsung Reportedly Revives Galaxy S26+ Due to Galaxy S25 Edge's Low Sales
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Review: The No-Nonsense Smartwatch
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Telescope Unveils Hidden Star-Forming Regions in Sagittarius B2
  2. Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: When and How to Watch Stunning Shooting Stars
  3. Million Dollar Listing: India Season 2 Streaming Now on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch it Online.
  4. Dill Bill is Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About its Cast, Story, Release Date, and More
  5. Little Hearts (2025) Telugu OTT Release: What You Need to Know about its Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More
  6. Made In India: A Titan Story OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Halo Studios to Host a "Deep Dive" on Halo Games in Development This Month
  8. Tata Communications Partners BSNL to Offer eSIM Services Across India
  9. Turkey Said to Consider Granting Authorities Power to Freeze Crypto Accounts Under New AML Rules
  10. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging; Might Be More Expensive Than the iQOO 13 at Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »