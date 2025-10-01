Made In India: A Titan Story is an upcoming web series that has been directed by Robbie Grewal. This series will revolve around the evolution of India's Most Successful Consumer Brand - Titan, which represented the country on a global platform with its exclusive watches, crafted from scratch in India. The series will star Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh in the lead role. The series will explore the themes of dedication, bold vision, and the hard work that made this brand the best in the country.

When and Where to Watch Made In India: A Titan Story

This series will premiere on the Amazon MX Player sometime in early 2026.

Official Trailer and Plot of Made In India: A Titan Story

This web series follows the ambitious industrialist J.R.D. Tata (Naseeruddin Shah) and a visionary executive, Xerxes Desai (Jim Sarbh), whose bold vision gave birth to the country's biggest brand - Titan. Set in the 1980s, this series will explore the rise of the Titan team, who dared to innovate and craft the watch from scratch in India. Significantly, the viewers will witness the exceptional journey of Titan, where a vision was transformed into a brand that represented the country's power on the global stage.

Cast and Crew of Made In India: A Titan Story

This series features some of the prominent faces of the industry, like Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh, Namita Dubey, Kuldeep Singh Thakur, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and more. The series has been produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, while Aditya Kapur did the cinematography.

Reception of Made In India: A Titan Story

This series is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating of the series is currently unavailable.