Made In India: A Titan Story OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Made In India: A Titan Story is an upcoming web series that will hit the screens in early 2026. The series is based on the evolution and success story of the brand, Titan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2025 20:05 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

From vision to legacy: The rise of Titan, India’s iconic watch brand

Highlights
  • Made In India: A Titan Story is an upcoming web series
  • It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles
  • Streaming expected to begin in 2026, on Amazon MX Player
Made In India: A Titan Story is an upcoming web series that has been directed by Robbie Grewal. This series will revolve around the evolution of India's Most Successful Consumer Brand - Titan, which represented the country on a global platform with its exclusive watches, crafted from scratch in India. The series will star Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh in the lead role. The series will explore the themes of dedication, bold vision, and the hard work that made this brand the best in the country.

When and Where to Watch Made In India: A Titan Story

This series will premiere on the Amazon MX Player sometime in early 2026.

Official Trailer and Plot of Made In India: A Titan Story

This web series follows the ambitious industrialist J.R.D. Tata (Naseeruddin Shah) and a visionary executive, Xerxes Desai (Jim Sarbh), whose bold vision gave birth to the country's biggest brand - Titan. Set in the 1980s, this series will explore the rise of the Titan team, who dared to innovate and craft the watch from scratch in India. Significantly, the viewers will witness the exceptional journey of Titan, where a vision was transformed into a brand that represented the country's power on the global stage.

Cast and Crew of Made In India: A Titan Story

This series features some of the prominent faces of the industry, like Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh, Namita Dubey, Kuldeep Singh Thakur, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and more. The series has been produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, while Aditya Kapur did the cinematography.

Reception of Made In India: A Titan Story

This series is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating of the series is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: OTT, WEBSERIES, MXPlayer, Amazon

Further reading: OTT, WEBSERIES, MXPlayer, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Halo Studios to Host a "Deep Dive" on Halo Games in Development This Month

